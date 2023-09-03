Rumor is that fan-favorite couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who have been together for over seven year now, have called it quits. Several sources have reported seeing neither of them wearing their wedding rings in recent sightings, hinting at a possible breakup that nobody saw coming.

Fans continue to speculate the rumors concerning the couple's breakup, which first surfaced weeks after they sold their Miami-based family home. However, no official source has confirmed the news yet. Recently, Turner attended the opening night of the Jonas Brothers world tour at Yankee Stadium. However, ever since then, the pair have been spotted without their wedding rings on multiple occasions.

Jonas, a former Disney star and famed singer, started dating Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's The Game of Thrones, in 2016. They secretly married in May 2019 after attending the Billboard Music Awards together. The intimate ceremony took place in Las Vegas and was later followed by a second wedding in Sarrians, France, in June of that year.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted without their wedding rings, sparking potential breakup rumors

While it remains under intense speculation, missing wedding rings on recent posts and videos suggest that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken up. The rumors surfaced only weeks after the fan-favorite couple sold their family home in Miami, which they bought in 2021, for a whopping $15 million, as per People Magazine.

A Reddit source has mentioned that several fans are speculating if the adored couple are still together after noticing that Jonas hasn't been wearing his wedding ring since August 27 and has reportedly seemed "off and sad." The source also alleged that Turner's friend posted a photo of her, where the mother-of-two can be spotted without her ring.

Aside from that, The News International stated that the subtle hints picked up by observant fans have not gone unnoticed and have sparked speculation about their current relationship status. However, no official sources have confirmed the news yet.

Fans even believe that the recent Instagram post made by Jonas Brothers is a staged attempt to divert attention from the swirling rumors. A Reddit user even pointed out that "his [Joe's] hand placement is so obvious they’re trying to deflect."

A brief timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship

As previously mentioned, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first started dating in 2016 and shared a three-year-long relationship before getting hitched in May 2019 after attending the Billboard Music Awards together alongside Kevin and Nick Jonas. The intimate ceremony was secretly held in Las Vegas and was followed by a second wedding function in Sarrians, France, a month later.

Jonas and Turner have since given birth to two daughters. Their first daughter, Willi, was born in July 2020, five months after the couple confirmed their pregnancy. Last March, the pair confirmed that they were expecting a second child. US Weekly reported that their second daughter was born in July 2022.

In fact, the outlet reported that the GOT actress even celebrated her partner's birthday via an Instagram story post last month. In the picture, the two were seen wearing matching stripped pajamas with the caption:

"Happy birthday handsome @joejonas."

Turner even attended the opening night of the Jonas Brothers world tour at Yankee Stadium. Later on, she even posted a series of loving pictures on Instagram, including one with the former Disney star in which she is seen kissing his hand.

No official statements have been made yet concerning Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's current relationship status.