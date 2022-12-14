"He's so jacked" - When Hollywood star Sophie Turner admitted her crush on WWE star

Hollywood star Sophie Turner grew up watching wrestling with her brothers. In her younger years, the 26-year-old developed a crush on WWE legend John Cena. However, she lost her attraction to the Leader of the Cenation after meeting him on a plane years later.

In an interview with Collider in 2019, Turner detailed her "uncomfortable" experience sitting next to the 16-time world champion on a plane.

"I mean, I liked John Cena! I did. My brothers used to watch wrestling - that's a TV show, right? Then I sat next to him on a plane and it was so uncomfortable because he's so jacked, and then I didn't like him anymore after that [...] I didn't have much seat. I didn't say anything to him, I was too shy," she told Collider. [H/T: Daily Mail]

In 2016, Turner started dating American singer Joe Jonas. Nearly a year later, the couple announced their engagement. In 2019, Turner and Jonas tied the knot. They now have two daughters together.

Meanwhile, John Cena tied the knot with Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020 in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, nearly a year after they started dating.

John Cena is now a part-time WWE Superstar

After spending over 15 years as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company, John Cena is now a part-time superstar. The 45-year-old has followed in The Rock's footsteps, pursuing an acting career in Hollywood. Over the past few years, the 16-time world champion has starred in several movies and television shows, including F9, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

A few days ago, WWE confirmed that Cena would return to the company on December 30. The leader of the Cenation will appear on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022.

