"Mr. insincere apology so he doesn't look like the bad guy": Fans slam Sophie Turner's partying claim as Joe Jonas reportedly files for divorce

After much speculation, Page Six has now reported that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are supposedly heading for a divorce. In fact, on Tuesday, September 5, TMZ claimed that an insider source reportedly told the outlet that the couple’s four-year-long marriage has finally come to an end.

Another source allegedly told TMZ the following reason for the divorce:

“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Page Six also cited that the Jonas Brothers frontman reportedly filed the divorce petition in Miami, Florida, on the grounds that his marriage with Sophie Turner was “irretrievably broken.”

As soon as the news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce became viral on social media, netizens began taking sides, with many slamming the former.

Under @PopBase’s post about the same, one netizen even posted lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song, Mr. Perfectly Fine, which the songstress allegedly wrote for Joe Jonas after their breakup in 2008, as per MTV.

So far, neither Joe nor Sophie has commented on the news of their alleged divorce.

Joe Jonas earns online backlash for reportedly filing for divorce from Sophie Turner

As per Page Six, Jonas reportedly filed for the divorce petition in Miami and has hired famous celebrity attorney Tom Sasser, who dealt with the divorce of golf star, Tiger Woods. Daily Mail also reported that Joe allegedly tried to "salvage" their marriage and divorce was the "last resort."

As per TMZ, Joe Jonas’ filing mentioned that the two daughters he shares with Sophie Turner, 3-year-old Willa, and a 1-year-old infant whose name remains undisclosed, have reportedly been primarily staying with him for months. However, he wished to have “shared parental responsibility” with the Another Me actress.

Page Six also reported that as per the petition, the now-estranged couple has a prenup, according to which Joe Jonas shall retain all the royalties he earns for his music with brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. In addition, he would also get to retain everything he earned with his previous band DNCE.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner will also reportedly get to keep all the money she earned from Game of Thrones and her other acting ventures. As per The Blast, the duo will also each retain everything associated with their celebrity status. Moreover, properties they each acquired before tying the knot will reportedly remain in the custody of the rightful owner.

Since the news of Joe Jonas allegedly filing for divorce from Sophie Turner surfaced on the internet, fans of the actress have been putting the Sucker singer under fire.

Rumors about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's alleged divorce have been making rounds for a while

The news of the couple’s alleged split first emerged a few weeks back when Joe Jonas was reportedly seen in New York City buying coffee without his wedding ring on. Later, however, during his photoshoot with his brothers Nick and Kevin as part of Labor Day, he was caught wearing the ring in an Instagram post.

Following this, TMZ reported that the duo had been in a strenuous relationship for the past six months, with Joe acting as a single parent most of the time for the last three months, traveling with his children during the ongoing Jonas Brothers World Tour.

Not only that but the media source also reported that Jonas and Turner recently sold off their Miami mansion, which they purchased less than a year ago. This is when speculations became rife on the internet about whether or not the couple was heading for divorce.

Interestingly, the couple was last seen together in public in mid-August during a Jonas Brothers concert in New York City. Sophie Turner even posted a picture on Instagram holding her husband and kissing his hands backstage. As per Page Six, she was also in attendance at the band’s latest performance in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, September 3, where Joe even sang Hesitate, the love song he supposedly wrote for his now-estranged wife.

Joe and Sophie began dating in October 2016 and got engaged exactly a year later. In May 2019, they had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding, followed by a private nuptial ceremony in France in the presence of families and friends the following month. In July 2020, they welcomed their first daughter, and another year later, the second one was born.