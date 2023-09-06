Sophie Turner's partying allegedly a cause behind Joe Jonas divorce: Reports

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' four-year marriage came to an end, with TMZ breaking this news last Sunday (September 3). On Tuesday (September 5), a source closer to the couple stated that Turner's penchant for partying allegedly caused this marriage breakup, as Jonas prefers a homebody lifestyle. This stark contrast in lifestyles led to growing friction between them, ultimately resulting in divorce.

Clash of Lifestyles: Party-loving Sophie vs. Homebody Joe Jonas

The Jonas-Turner couple tied the knot in the summer of 2019, and they share two daughters, aged 3 and 1. According to TMZ, their marriage had been on the rocks for the last six months, with Jonas taking care of their children even amidst his hectic concert schedule.

Sophie Turner was last seen dancing in the crowd at a Jonas Brothers tour opening concert just last month. However, she abruptly withdrew from public appearances following the news of the divorce. Simultaneously, Joe Jonas was spotted without his wedding ring during performances throughout the Jonas concert tour, igniting rumors.

We can allegedly know Sophie’s love for nightlife when the couple was seen drinking wine in the 2019 Rangers game.

A Divisive Decision: England vs. America

Another factor that may have contributed to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas heading towards divorce is Turner's desire to relocate her family to her native England. Despite her claims of loving America, she has always yearned to be closer to her friends and family in England. This decision may have deeply affected Jonas, given the Jonas brothers' strong affinity for America.

Notably, Turner's recent hospitalization for homesickness underscores her attachment to England. In a May 2022 interview with Elle UK, she expressed:

"I miss England so much, I have to be around my friends and my family. The people, the attitude, everything. I'm slowly pulling my husband back."

Financial and Legal Aspects of the Divorce

Recent reports indicate that the couple sold their Miami mansion, which they purchased just a year ago, for a substantial profit. Professionally, it is claimed that the couple was occupied, with Joe Jonas focused on his concert work and Sophie involved in series projects, though not as busy as her Game of Thrones days.

This professional divergence may have exacerbated the rift between the couple, ultimately leading to their divorce. Joe Jonas filed a divorce petition in a Miami court, citing that his marriage with Sophie Turner was "irretrievably broken." He enlisted the services of the renowned divorce lawyer Tom Sasser, known for representing Tiger Woods in his divorce.

Jonas had been searching for a divorce attorney for the past three months, finally selecting Sasser after consulting with at least two Los Angeles lawyers. The divorce filing allegedly indicates Jonas' intention to share parental rights, even though the children are currently residing with him.

Jonas will retain all the royalties he earned from his music career, while Sophie will keep all the earnings she amassed during her time on "Game of Thrones." The couple will retain the rights to their image, likeness, and businesses associated with their celebrity status, as outlined by the outlet.

Properties acquired before marriage will remain with their rightful owners, thanks to a solid prenuptial agreement for asset protection. Joe Jonas' decision to initiate the separation, after a troubled married life spanning six months within their four-year marriage, has surprised his fans.