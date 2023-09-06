Simplifying the Joe Jonas Divorce document - Childcare, Prenup, and more explained

While divorces in showbiz are not a new phenomenon, the end to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's four-year marriage came out of nowhere. The former couple tied the knot in 2019 but had been together since 2016. They have two daughters. The elder one, born in 2020, is named Willa, while the younger one, born in 2022, does not have her official name publicized.

This divorce is one of the most controversial cases of separation in history. While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's highly publicized divorce was famous for different reasons, the real details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are yet to be revealed. It was Jonas who filed for divorce in Miami, Florida.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce: Key details on childcare, prenup, and more

According to Joe Jonas's petition, his divorce with Turner is stated as "irretrievably broken." However, the reason for the annulment of this marriage hasn't been revealed yet.

The petition also stated that both Jonas and Turner will share parental responsibilities. The plan allows joint custody and initiates a parenting plan that includes timesharing on both a permanent and non-permanent basis. The kids' primary residence will be Miami, Florida. However, the petition does not mention the official full names of either of their children. There is only the mention of their initials and birth year, i.e., "W.J. born in 2020" and "D.J. born in 2022".

The former couple recently sold their residence in Miami for a whopping $15 million. Turner, who is English, even expressed her desire to move back to England, even though her children have lived in Florida all their lives.

In a 2022 interview with Elle U.K., Turner said,

"I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

"And also for my daughter -- I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing! My parents' house is the epitome of the English countryside -- horses, sheep, cows...," she added.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner signed a prenuptial agreement on April 27, 2019, to which both parties must comply. Details of this agreement haven't been made public; however, both stars can keep royalties from their individual careers.

Joe Jonas is best known for his music with his brother and the project DNCE, while Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark in HBO's hit fantasy drama, Game of Thrones.

Details on Sophie Turner's upcoming British television series

Sophie Turner will play Joan Hannington, a housewife turned mother turned criminal mastermind, in the upcoming ITVX show Joan. According to IMDb, the synopsis of the show reads,

"A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime."

Apart from Turner, the show stars Frank Dillane as Boisie Hannington, Kirsty J. Curtis as Nancy, Gershwyn Eustache Jr. as Albie, Laura Aikman as Val, and Alex Blake as Bernard.