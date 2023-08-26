How many children do Blac Chyna and Tyga have? Latter responds to alleged child support custody case filed against him

Blac Chyna and Tyga recently made headlines after the news about their custody battle for their 10-year-old son King Cairo surfaced online. This came after the former allegedly filed a lawsuit against the rapper to get joint custody of their son and demanded child support.

The two dated from 2011 to 2014 and share one child together, King, who was born in 2012. Chyna also has a daughter, Dream with Rob Kardashian, whom they welcomed in 2016.

The 35-year-old television personality reportedly filed the court documents on July 24, as per Page Six. However, the news of the lawsuit surfaced online after The Shade Room posted about it on Instagram on August 25. Tyga responded to the post by leaving a comment:

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon”

As stated in legal documents that were obtained by Page Six, Blac Chyna asked the court for joint physical and legal custody of King Cairo to be split between her and Tyga. She also detailed her son's current living situation and added what she believes should be done, keeping her son's best interest in mind.

Tyga replied as Blac Chyna filed for joint custody. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Tyga called out Blac Chyna last year after she seemingly tweeted about not getting child support

Back in March 2022, Chyna shared a post on Twitter and indirectly complained about not receiving child support from either of the fathers of her children. In the now-deleted post, she mentioned that she had to give up three of her cars as well as her morals and beliefs as she was a single mother and did not have any support, as per Page Six.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA. Single no support child support," she wrote.

The Shade Room shared Chyna's tweet on Instagram on March 30, 2022, and Tyga and Rob Kardashian both responded to the post and called her out. Tyga revealed that he already pays $40K for their son's school and living expenses, and rhetorically asked why he should pay child support when King Cairo lives with him from Monday to Saturday.

Tyga's response to Blac Chyna's tweet about not receiving child support. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Rob Kardashian also commented on The Shade Room's post and revealed that he pays $37K a year for his daughter, Dream's school. He also mentioned that he handles all her medical expenses and extracurricular activities. Rob added that Dream lives with him from Tuesday to Saturday and asked the same question as Tyga as he said:

"Why would i pay child support lol.”

Rob Kardashian's response to Blac Chyna's tweet about not receiving child support. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on August 16, 2023, Blac Chyna seemed to have a different approach towards her co-parenting relationship with Tyga and Rob. She told the outlet that she was on good terms with both of them. Referring to her once-bitter relationship with Rob Kardashian, Chyna told the outlet:

"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream."

Expand Tweet

The 35-year-old then spoke about her son, King Cairo, and said:

"Let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

Blac Chyna described both her children as smart and sweet and shared that she does not worry about them when they spend time with their dads.