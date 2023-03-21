What is Brandie Bowman’s job? Meet the single mother from Love Is Blind season 4

Season 4 of Love is Blind is set to introduce a new group of single men and women who are looking for true love. Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show will feature 30 contestants and premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3.01 am ET.

The series will begin with the contestants communicating through pods and will end at the altar. The upcoming season promises drama, confessions, and heartbreak.

Brandie Bowman is among the contestants set to appear on the reality show to find the love of her life. Besides being a single mother, she is also a real estate broker. Through this love experiment, she hopes to find an honest man who appreciates her selflessness.

Brandie Bowman from Love is Blind season 4 is a model, life coach, and real estate broker

Brandie Bowman is all set to appear on the new season of the much-loved Netflix reality show. She is a fashion model, life coach, and real estate broker. Originally from the United States, she holds a B.S. degree in Political Science and English Literature from Western Washington University.

She has worked as a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and LG Fairmont. Her other work experience includes serving as an Executive Assistant at COLBECK. She is currently working as a real estate broker at Windermere Real Estate. In addition to her real estate experience, she also has expertise in the financial sector.

She is the proud mother of a beautiful son named Beckett, who is three years old. She has not disclosed any information about her previous relationship. As a single mother, she is ready to take on this new journey of love in Love is Blind season 4.

Her Netflix bio for Love is Blind reads:

"After three years of being single, Brandie is switching things up because her 'picker is broken.' She’ll take all the help she can get to avoid men who 'look good on paper' and tell 'you what you want to hear.' Brandie wants to spend her life with someone who values 'honesty' and can appreciate her selflessness. If things get too stressful in the pods, luckily she’s an expert at meditation."

An exploration of love through Netflix's Love is blind

Beginning with the pods, the contestants must build a strong bond and communicate with each other while being separated by a wall. The journey will be filled with twists and turns in between. During this experiment, each contestant will be searching for his or her potential soulmate.

Individuals can see their connections for the first time only after they get engaged. The journey of these single contestants will be a fascinating one for viewers to watch.

The description of Netflix's Love is Blind season 4 reads:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

It continues:

"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Season 4 contestants include Kwame Appiah, Irina Solomonova, Zack Goytowski, Micah Lussier, Ava Van Jenson, and many others. The latest episode of Love is Blind Season 4 will be available on Netflix on March 24.

