Who is Ava Van Jenson? Love Is Blind contestant reveals she was previously married

Love is Blind season 4 will debut on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix. There will be 30 brand new single contestants searching for true love this year. Following an initial exchange through the pods, they will meet in person once they've made a connection, which involves exchanging rings.

The synopsis of Love is Blind season 4 reads:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

It continues:

"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

The Netflix reality show will feature Ava Van Jenson as one of the contestants. With one previous relationship under her belt, she wants "a guy who is all in" for her perfect match.

Love is Blind season 4 contestant Ava Van Jenson is a communications specialist

Ava Van Jenson is a reality television star and a communications specialist in the Lake Washington School District. The 32-year-old was born and raised in the United States. Additionally, she has a decade-long public relations experience, having also won awards for public relations.

Besides that, she also enjoys storytelling at the intersection of digital media and DEI. Before joining the reality show, she also worked for local governments, including Renton, the Mayor's Office, and Snoqualmie.

As a public affairs and marketing specialist, her job was to provide information and marketing support to city departments. Furthermore, she has been trained as a Public Information Officer by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She also has a background in photography, having founded Ava Van Photography.

A number of platforms have featured her story, including KING5 TV (NBC affiliate), KOMO4 TV, FOX13, The Seattle Times, GeekWire, Microsoft, and many others.

Although she hasn't given any details about her previous marriage, she did make it clear that she still believes in love and is willing to give it another chance.

How Ava Van Jenson signed up for Love is Blind season 4

In an interview with New Day NW, she discussed her divorce and how she was in a bad space emotionally. She added:

“I was previously married and I remember this was when I was separated with my ex-husband and I was sitting in my room folding my laundry and the show came on and I am like oh, what is love is blind.”

According to her, the first season of the show inspired her to look forward to the experience, stating:

“I just remember sitting there crying to myself and just saying, "Wow, how sad to live a life and never know what that love feels like. Fast forward a couple of years because divorces take a while. Finally, got myself a good place and living my best life, and then all of a sudden the opportunity presented itself.”

She also shared how she struggled to date post her divorce, adding that she wanted to focus on a deep emotional connection instead of a superficial one.

Love is Blind season 4 will premiere on March 24, 2023, on Netflix.

