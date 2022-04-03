"What they did was so wrong": Blac Chyna issues new statement on Kardashian-Jenner legal battle

American socialite Blac Chyna claimed that the Kardashians hurt her "financially and emotionally" back in 2017.

On April 3, the 33-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to explain why she has not decided to abandon her lawsuit against the Kar-Jenner family.

In an official statement, Chyna said that she would like to "refocus" her attention on the trial against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The court hearing is supposed to start in 13 days. Chyna said:

“When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

The court battle, Chyna continued, will teach her two children the difference between right and wrong.

“I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

Blac Chyna shares two kids with two different men. The reality star welcomed her first child with rapper Tyga in 2012- her son King Cairo; and a daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian in 2016.

Chyna's statement comes a few days after she took to her social media to claim that her ex-partners - Tyga and Rob Kardashian - were not paying child support for her kids with them. However, both of them slammed the socialite, claiming they each pay thousands of dollars to support the children.

Why did Blac Chyna file a case against the Kar-Jenners?

As per TMZ, Blac Chyna registered a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2017 over the cancellation of her E! series Rob & Chyna. Rob Kardashian, her ex-fiance, at the time, is also named in the filing.

Blac Chyna alleged that the reality TV family is to blame for the show's cancelation because they often interfered with filming. She further claimed that the family used their "power and influence over the E! network to destroy the second season," which was supposedly in the works.

According to E! sources, Chyna's allegations were false. In fact, they claimed to have documents proving Chyna was the reason the show was canceled. According to emails, Blac Chyna made shooting difficult, if not impossible, since she refused to be in the same room as Rob. Insiders also claimed that the network was also dissatisfied with the first season's numbers.

Furthermore, the complaint says Rob physically and verbally assaulted Chyna while they were together. She recalled an incident in April 2017 in which Rob reportedly snatched her phone and threw her to the ground in front of her and Tyga's kid King Cairo.

In September 2017, Rob had filed a lawsuit against Blac Chyna for assault, battery and vandalism. He accused Chyna of inflicting $100,000 worth of damage to the residence he was renting from his younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Rob also claimed that while intoxicated and high, Chyna tried to suffocate him with an iPhone cable, strike him with a metal rod, and beat him.

However, in February 2022, Rob dismissed the case against her claiming that his love for their daughter Dream "outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial".

The Chyna vs. Kardashian trial is set to begin on April 15 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

