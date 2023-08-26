Does Blac Chyna have custody of King? Child support custody filing with Tyga explained

Blac Chyna was recently criticized by Tyga after she filed a lawsuit aiming to get child support for their son King Cairo. The court documents revealed that Chyna has requested equal custody of their son as she doesn't have full custody of King.

The Shade Room shared a post related to the same through their Instagram page on August 26, 2023. Reacting to Chyna's appeal, Tyga shared a comment on the post and asked her to stick to her Saturday to Monday schedule with Cairo.

King Cairo was born in October 2012, two years after Chyna separated from Tyga. Apart from Cairo, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Reneé White, also has a daughter named Dream, from her relationship with Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna's lawsuit against Tyga explored

Blac Chyna sued Tyga on August 25, 2023, to prove that the latter is in no way linked to their son. She is seeking child support alongside joint custody that needs to be divided equally between the duo. However, the amount of child support asked by Chyna was yet to be revealed at the time of writing this article.

The legal documents stated Tyga's current condition, where he is right now, and what needs to be done to ensure a secure future for their child. The lawsuit also mentions:

"The court may take orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

While Tyga has already reacted to the lawsuit, Blac's mother Tokyo Toni is supporting her daughter. She demanded Tyga pay the child support to Chyna in a comment she shared in an Instagram post of The Neighborhood Talk. She said that Chyna had never asked him for a dime for their son before stating that Tyga should be "ashamed" of himself.

"Why are you putting pressure where it doesn't have to be?" Toni continued.

Chyna's mom went on to claim that Tyga hasn't paid any child support for the last 11 years.

Blac Chyna claimed in 2022 that she was not getting child support

Blac Chyna shared a few posts on Twitter where she revealed that she did not get child support following which she sold three cars. Both Tyga and Rob Kardashian had responded to her claims at the time. Tyga posted a comment on The Shade Room's Instagram post stating that he was paying $40,000 for his son's school fees.

Rob Kardashian also commented on the same post and wrote:

"I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. Handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol."

During her appearance on Hip Hop Nation on SiriusXM in 2020, Blac said that she was taking care of her kids without child support which is her "biggest flex." She has previously claimed during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that she did not get any child support.

Speaking about her former relationships, Blac Chyna told US Weekly that she did not have anything against them. She also said that she was satisfied with the fact that she could spend time with her kids.