Olivier Martinez net worth: Fortune explored as Halle Berry finalizes divorce, set to pay $8,000 in child support

On August 24, 2023, it was reported that Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry had finalized their divorce, as per E! News. The duo tied the knot in 2013 and filed for divorce in October 2015. However, the case took eight years to reach a verdict as the duo was involved in a custody battle for their son Maceo, who is 9 years old.

The former couple will share equal legal and physical custody of their son. Page Six stated that Halle Berry will pay $8,000 in child support per month, as per the legal documents.

She will be in charge of her son's tuition, extracurricular activities, school uniforms, and supplies. She will also cover his health insurance and medical expenses as well. She will also reportedly pay Olivier's legal fee, which amounts to $50,000.

Just like Halle, Olivier is also an actor and he has appeared in various French films. His net worth currently stands at $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Olivier Martinez debuted as an actor in 1990

Olivier Martinez spent his childhood in Paris, France, which was where he made his acting debut. He has taken on several roles in English and French films and has been part of TV shows we well. His net worth stands at $30 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Olivier went to the French National Conservatory of Dramatic Art, where he studied acting. He then signed his first film and was featured in Plein Fer, which was released in 1990.

His first English film was Before Night Falls, which premiered in 2000. He made his television debut with the French drama series, Navarro. He also appeared in a few TV shows, including The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone, Revenge, Cybergeddon Zips, Texas Rising, and more.

Olivier Martinez also took on a role in the action comedy film, Knight and Day. Featuring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the lead roles, the film collected more than $200 million at the box office.

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry met in 2010

In 2010, Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry first met while working together on the film Dark Tide. They reportedly started dating the same year and got engaged in 2012, as per People.

The pair exchanged vows in July 2013 in Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France, and welcomed their son named Maceo in October of the same year. However, Berry cited "irreconcilable differences" as she filed for divorce in October 2015, as per E! News.

The duo shared a statement with the publication at the time and mentioned:

"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children's privacy as we go through this difficult period."

Apart from Maceo, Berry also has a daughter named Nahla Ariela Aubry, who she shares with Gabriel Aubry. The actress and Aubry parted ways in 2010 and share custody of their daughter.