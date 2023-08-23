Brielle Biermann net worth: Fortune explored as influencer is sued over unpaid credit card bills

Recently, on August 22, a lawsuit was filed by American Express against Brielle Biermann. Biermann is a well-known face on television and has earned a lot of wealth from her career, making her net worth $40,000.

The lawsuit alleges that Biermann has not paid her credit card bill, which has been due for a long time. The overall balance that she needs to pay has summed up to $12,870. The court documents revealed that Biermann failed to make the entire payment.

Page Six reported that Biermann is supposed to make a minimum payment of $1,381 per month. The most recent payment was due on June 27 this year, which remains pending. According to the latest updates, Brielle's representative spoke to Page Six, stating that she will be making the entire payment by August 23, 2023.

Brielle Biermann has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as an actress

Brielle Biermann has been a part of the television world for many years. She started her career when she was a child. Brielle's net worth is $40,000, as stated by CelebrityNetWorth.

Biermann's television debut happened on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where her mother was also a cast member. The spin-off series Don't Be Tardy is also included in her filmography. She was paid $10,000 for each episode.

Brielle has also been a successful model and walked the ramp during New York Fashion Week in 2013. She was 16 years old at the time.

Brielle's face and body once became a subject of criticism, due to which she was involved in some controversies. Her mother is Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is also a popular television personality. Brielle also has four siblings: Kroy Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose, and Kane Ren.

Brielle's appearances on social media have made her more popular, and with 1 million followers, she is active on Instagram. She can be spotted enjoying her luxurious life on beaches and other locations in most of her posts.

Brielle Biermann's parents have been also sued for failing to pay on time

While American Express has filed a lawsuit against Brielle Biermann for not paying her credit card bill, her parents are also going through the same problem. Brielle's mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was sued by Target National Bank last month for not paying an overdue amount of $2,482 for her credit card.

Brielle's family has been suffering from financial issues for some time, resulting in problems between her parents. The situation took such a bad turn that Kim and Kroy Biermann had to approach the court for a divorce.

Page Six revealed in May this year that Kim and Kroy are yet to pay $1 million to the IRS. The amount adds up after a lineup of taxes, interest, and penalties that remain unpaid between 2013 and 2018.

The duo's mansion in Georgia was also auctioned off in February this year after they failed to pay the $1.6 million loan they borrowed to purchase the house. The pair had to make a cameo appearance in season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta due to her financial problems.