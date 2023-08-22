Brian Shaw net worth: Strongman's fortune explored as he retires post winning the Shaw Classic

Popular American strongman Brian Shaw recently announced his retirement after emerging as a winner in his final Shaw Classic, where he was given the title of the Strongest Man on Earth. For the uninitiated, the Shaw Classic is a strongman competition which was formed by Brian in 2020 and has since been hosted by him. The prize money was $53,900 in 2020, but was increased to $150,000 by 2022.

For the 2023 competition, the runners-up positions were held by Mitchell Hooper with 89 points, followed by Tom Stoltman with 82 points. Shaw was put in the first spot with 96 points. Brian had previously participated in Shaw Classic in 2020 and also won the competition at the time.

In April this year, Brian Shaw confirmed that he will be retiring while delivering a speech after he finished seventh in the 2023 World's Strongest Man competition.

"It's been a heck of a ride as an athlete. I'm so thankful to everybody that's been a part of it, so many people over the years that have helped me out, so many people at this contest, my family, my boys and my wife… I'm a lucky man," he said.

Brian said that there are others planning to become a strongman and he was lucky to have been an inspiration for them.

Brian Shaw boasts a net worth of $1 million

Brian Shaw has won many competitions since 2005 and these victories added significantly to his wealth, amounting to his staggering net worth of $1 million, as reported by Just Richest.

Shaw first participated in the 2005 Denver's Strongest Man contest and his professional journey started the following year. He next participated in the strength athletics event, Fortissimus, which has been discontinued since 2009.

World Strongman Super Series and the World's Strongest Man contest are a few other contests where he participated.

In 2009, he reached the finals of the World's Strongest Man competition, but eventually lost the title. However, he later won the title in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Brian Shaw grabbed the second spot during the Arnold Strongman Classic in 2018. He also participated in the World's Ultimate Strongman competition the same year and grabbed the second spot at the Arnold Strongman USA in 2020. He began hosting Shaw Classic the same year.

Brian even collaborated with some companies for sponsorship, helping them in the promotion of their products. He is the CEO of ShawStrenght, a clothing brand, and operates a fitness program called Moms on a Mission.

The Strongest Man in History is one of the series that featured him. On his official YouTube Channel, he has accumulated more than 1 million subscribers.