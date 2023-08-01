Who is Suzanne Somers married to? All about her husband and children in wake of recent Instagram post about cancer

Suzanne Somers has been battling cancer for a long time and recently spoke up about another encounter with the disease. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. On July 31, 2023, Somers shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of herself posing with her husband. She wrote that people are asking about her health as she has been absent from work.

"As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter."

Suzanne Sommers has been married to producer and TV host Alan Hamel since 1977.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Suzanne said that she won't let cancer control her life. Speaking about the cancer returning after her first diagnosis, she said how she does her "best not to let this insidious disease control me."

"Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough," she said.

Suzanne Somers has tied the knot twice and has a son

Suzanne Somers is currently married to Alan Hamel (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Suzanne Somers first met Alan Hamel on the game show The Anniversary Game, where Hamel was a host. They tied the knot in 1977. Speaking to Daily Beast Live in May 2021, Somers dished on her first date with Hamel, saying that she did everything which was not allowed by her mother.

She said that she was 20 years old at the time, and thinking that she would not get another chance, she had her "first pot brownie."

"It's the first time I ever went to a man's hotel room, and it's the first time I ever slept with a man on the first date. But we're here all these years later. I just knew he was the one," she added.

In an interview with Daily Beast Live, Suzanne spoke about how she and Hamel have managed to retain their spark:

"I may be in my 70s now, and I always thought when I got in this decade that it would be over and I just want people to know it ain't over if you know how to take care of yourself."

Suzanne was previously married to Bruce Somers from 1965 to 1968. The duo had a son named Bruce Jr., who is the director, chief storyteller and the founder of an ad agency named Sincbox.

Suzanne's current husband has been featured on various shows like Razzle Dazzle, Mantrap, All in the Family, and more.

Suzanne Somers revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2001

Suzanne Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. While speaking to Park Magazine in 2021, she said that following the diagnosis, she embraced her condition and started to enjoy her life.

In an interview with Larry King in 2001, Suzanne said that she was battling the disease for around a year and had to undergo liposuction because she needed to adjust everything after radiation treatment for six weeks. She added that she was getting homeopathic treatment despite being advised to not do the same.

Alan Hamel also spoke to Page Six, saying that his wife has struggled with cancer for many years, alongside hyperplasia. He added that she was given an "all-clear" on June 6, 2023.