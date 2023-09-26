Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas temporarily unite for kids

Amidst their ongoing divorce battle, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reached a mutual agreement to temporarily keep their two daughters in New York, United States, as per documents obtained by People. Initially, Turner filed a case seeking the return of their kids to their home in England. However, on September 25, 2023, an interim consent order was filed in court, prohibiting both parties from taking the children out of the United States.

On September 05, 2023, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in a Miami court after four years of marriage. Joe's lawyer cited the reason as "the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage." In response, Sophie Turner submitted a lengthy legal suit, presenting her side of the story.

Sophie claimed that she only learned about Joe filing for divorce through social media, but Joe's side denied this, asserting that they had discussed the divorce multiple times, and Sophie had obtained a court order to restrict the children's location by September 06, 2023.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s Kids Custody Battle: Swing Between America and England

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently embroiled in a custody battle that swings between America and England. Sophie, in a New York court, petitioned to return her kids to England, as the couple had made the UK their official permanent home during their marriage. The official statement submitted by Sophie Turner released by ET explained the situation as follows:

"On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation. [Turner] reiterated the parties' agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week. [Jonas] has possession of the children’s passports and refuses to return them or send the children home to England with [Turner]."

Joe's statement contradicts Sophie's account, as he believed the meeting was cordial and that they had reached an understanding to co-parent. Within 24 hours of that meeting, Sophie filed a lawsuit to regain custody of her children and their passports for their return to the UK.

However, if Joe complies, he will violate the restraining order from the Florida court, which prohibits the children from leaving the US. To find a middle ground, Joe's legal team stated on ET:

"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK."

Until a final verdict is reached, the Florida court issued an "Interim Consent Order" (a legal document issued by a court that outlines temporary arrangements or agreements between parties involved in a legal dispute while the main legal proceedings or trial are ongoing) stating that the children must remain in the US, to which both parties have agreed.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: A Broken Love Story

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, once a well-known Hollywood couple, got married in 2019. In August 2023, rumors of their breakup began circulating after they sold their $15 million mansion in Florida. The rumors became a reality when Joe Jonas filed for divorce on September 05, 2023.

The couple shares two daughters, named Willa (3) and other identified as D. in court documents (aged 14 months), who hold dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom. With this interim order in place, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have found a temporary solution to their children's custody arrangement.