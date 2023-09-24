Joe Jonas's nightmare comes true as Sophie Turner befriends ex Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner have been seen together several times in recent weeks, stoking speculation that the two have gotten close. Joe Jonas, who has dated both ladies in the past, should be rather concerned about this now that Turner has sued him for the return of their children to England.

While the celebrity divorce has caused waves in the industry, fans have come up with a few potential explanations for why Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner are interacting so frequently.

While some say that they're just good friends since they have a lot in common because they are both accomplished women in the entertainment world, others speculate that they're co-workers on a project.

Turner and Swift are both accomplished singers and actresses, so it's conceivable that they're working together on a project.

How Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner's meeting could cause legal issues for Joe Jonas?

Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner (Images via Getty)

Whatever the purpose of their meetings, Joe Jonas might run into legal problems as a result. Jonas was revealed to have secretly dated Swift in 2008; however, perhaps the most shocking aspect of their relationship that has since been revealed by Swift was that Jonas broke up with her via voicemail.

If Turner and Swift are talking about their common history of dating Jonas, this particular instance could be used as evidence in their ongoing custody dispute over their two kids.

Joe Jonas might also make an effort to keep Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift apart. It's possible that Swift's influence over Turner could work against Jonas in the custody dispute.

Additionally, he might be concerned that the two women's common past will make it more challenging for him to get Turner back.

Overall, the encounters between Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner constitute a complex issue with several possible outcomes. Although Joe Jonas's next move is not yet known, it is likely that he will be attentively watching the situation.

The meetings can also make Turner and Swift seem more similar to one another. For instance, both women are well-known for their close female friendships and are successful in the entertainment sector.

This can make them seem more approachable and real to the public, eventually helping Turner in her custody battle.

In the end, how the public and the media view Turner and Swift's meetings will determine how they impact their public image.

Overall, it is too early to predict how the meetings between Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner will impact their careers. Nevertheless, the meetings might have a big impact on both of their lives.

How did Joe Jonas respond to the various claims made against him amid divorce?

Joe Jonas on tour (Image via Getty)

The Jonas Brothers artist, who filed for divorce from the former Game of Thrones actress last week, has been silent on the specifics of their split except for a joint statement the couple shared on social media.

However, the singer spoke candidly about the news in front of a large audience of fans at the band's performance at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium this past week.

Before starting his song Hesitate, which was inspired by his relationship with Turner, Jonas said to the crowd:

"It's been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look: If you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay? Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

The statement comes days after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, where he stated that the marriage had been "irretrievably broken."