"If you don't hear it from these lips": Joe Jonas sends out cryptic message amidst Sophie Turner divorce

At the recent Jonas Brothers' concert in Los Angeles, Joe Jonas seemingly addressed the news of his divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner.

"If you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it,'' said Joe Jonas

According to sources like People Magazine and Entertainment Weekly, Jonas got emotional right before performing the song Hesitate, which was inspired by Turner, from the band's 2019 album Happiness Begins.

In that emotional moment, he spoke to the crowd before him about his "crazy week" and urged them to not believe anything that didn't directly come from him.

The musician, who was not wearing his wedding ring, further expressed his gratitude to fans, saying:

"Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys."

Recently, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner revealed to the world via Instagram that they "have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sold their mansion in Miami

Expand Tweet

On Saturday night, Joe Jonas stood at the center of the Dodger Stadium stage for the Jonas Brothers' latest concert in Los Angeles before finally addressing the hysteria around his upcoming divorce from the Game of Thrones actress and his wife of four years, Sophie Turner.

People Magazine reported that on the night of September 9, the 34-year-old musician got emotional and indirectly spoke to fans between songs to give them answers about the recent mania and put certain rumors to rest for good.

Joe Jonas started off with:

"It's been a crazy week."

To urge the crowd to do what's right, he further explained to them the situation and also expressed his gratitude for their support,

"Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys."

Expand Tweet

Following this public declaration, Jonas, who was spotted without this wedding ring, began performing the song Hesitate. As previously mentioned, the track was inspired by his relationship with Turner.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the comments come a couple of days after the former Disney star filed for divorce from the mother of two, with official documents stating that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The outlet reported that the now-estranged couple started dating in 2016, married three years later in 2019, and were together for four years, sharing two daughters.

Joe Jonas' recent comments were the only time either party has publicly spoken about the ongoing split besides the official joint statement they released on their Instagram:

The post stated:

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

They even bought a mansion in Miami last year and recently sold the property weeks before rumors about their separation first surfaced.