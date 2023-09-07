How old was Sophie Turner when she started dating Joe Jonas? Reliving her youth claim triggers online debate amid Joe Jonas divorce

English actress Sophie Turner reportedly felt "missing out" on her young, youthful days of carefree fun after getting married to American singer Joe Jonas. As per media outlet Daily Mail, a friend close to the 27-year-old star shared that the duo began having problems since Christmas 2022 and have been separated for a while.

On September 5, Joe Jonas officially filed a divorce from Sophie Turner stating their marriage is "irretrievably broken." The duo have been married for four years and share two kids together. Citing an anonymous friend of Turner's, Daily Mail published a report stating that the actress separated from him at the beginning of summer and had been partying with her school friends and vacationing in Europe.

The anonymous friend revealed that Joe Jonas tried to save their marriage and visited the UK with their kids in the summer. However, after his efforts failed, he returned to the US with their kids and has been living there ever since.

"Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends."

Sophie Turner, who began dating Joe Jonas when she was 22, rose to stardom with HBO's drama series Game of Thrones. Her friend further added:

"She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children. Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she's lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she's not ready for that because she feels that she's not even had a teen or young adult life."

Sophie Turner's friend's claims about her separation from Joe Jonas sparked controversy online

After the alleged reason for Sophie Turner's separation from Joe Jonas went viral, X users were furious. Several users slammed the Dark Phoenix actress for giving a "trash" reason to relive her young days and leaving behind her husband and kids. Others labeled her "selfish" and said she would regret it one day.

One of the users also urged people not to believe everything that is being published since the story could have been concocted by Jonas' publicist.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Sophie Turner's alleged reason for getting a divorce from Joe Jonas.

This comes after both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took to their respective Instagram handles to officially announce their separation from one another, and calling it "mutual."

As of writing, Sophie Turner has not responded to the claims made by her alleged friend.