"He should fire his publicist": Ne-Yo backtracks on apology over controversial remarks about trans children

During a recent interview with VladTV, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo extensively talked about his views on gender identity and parenting trans children. He said how he belonged to an era “where a man was a man and a woman was a woman.” He also continued by saying how according to him, there were only two genders. He remarked:

“You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish.”

Later, he also condemned parents who support their kids identifying as a gender that differs from their biological sex, saying:

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is.”

On Saturday, August 5, a mea culpa was issued from Ne-Yo’s Twitter account that expressed his regret over some of the things he said during his latest interview.

As soon as his apology became viral, conservatives called him out for being “weak” and siding with people who allow and promote gender transitioning of children.

However, soon, it turned out that the apology did not directly come from him but from his publicist. In fact, within a few hours, he took to Twitter Live and issued a statement saying he stood by the things said during the interview.

“I need you all to hear from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer,” he said.

He also stated how he did not apologize for having an opinion on the matter. As soon as people heard Ne-Yo’s version, the netizens expressed their views on how he should get rid of his publicist. One user even commented under @CollinRugg's tweet:

“Will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that is detrimental to their life”: Ne-Yo clarifies his opinion on gender identity and parenting trans kids

During his Twitter Live, Ne-Yo began by saying how he usually doesn’t bother much about what he has said in the past or justify it. He also mentioned how nobody’s opinion is special as everybody nowadays has one.

The R&B singer then went on to say how gender identity is something he felt strongly on and he needed people to hear directly from him and not his publicist.

“First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I’m a 43 years old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls. Okay? That’s my reality,” he stated.

He further continued by saying that if his opinion offended someone, he sure apologized for them being offended, but also clarified that under no circumstances was that his intention.

“My intention is never to offend anybody. However, I’m absolutely entitled to feel how I feel just like you’re entitled to feel how you feel.”

"I need you all to hear this from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer."



"I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter." Ne-Yo doubles on his initial statement against transitioning minors.

The Grammy winner stated how he asked nobody to follow him or agree with him. Instead, he was asked a question and he answered it honestly. He also clarified how he had no beef whatsoever with the LGBTQI+ community and they can do whatever they want to do. However, he clearly stated his opinion on gender transitioning for minors and went on record to say:

“I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life.”

He wrapped up by saying how he definitely planned on educating himself more on the matter, however, he was sure that no book or opinion could convince him that that was okay for a child to go ahead with gender transitioning.

He also added that those who did not agree with him can “cancel” him and live in a world with “no Ne-Yo.”

“I will figure it out. I am a hustler. I have got kids to raise. So, that being said, y’all have a good day. Live how you wanna live. Love how you wanna love. But your opinion is yours…Peace out!”

Earlier during the interview, the Stay singer said how he felt it wasn’t okay for a parent to go along with the fact that their little boy wanted to be a girl. Ne-Yo had also said how it was never a good idea to let five, six, or even twelve-year-olds make “life-changing decisions for themselves.”

Following the interview, Ne-Yo also earned criticism as many pointed out that there was medical evidence supporting gender-affirming care for children and adolescents after going through a transition.