Who is Axolotl on The Masked Singer? Fans surprised to see WWE superstar singing on stage

Episode 7 of The Masked Singer season 9, titled '80s Night, aired on Fox on Wednesday, March 22, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured three singers competing against each other in a singing battle to earn a spot in the quarter-finals. One of them was reigning queen Fairy and she had to perform against two new competitors, Axolotl and Macaw.

In the first round, Axolotl sang LeAnn Rimes' Can't Fight the Moonlight in an energetic and classy way. She was able to impress the judges with her voice, but when compared to the other singers, was eliminated after the first performance itself. Her hints included pom-poms, transferring schools after being bullied, a raw steak, a gold bell, a diamond ring, and 2.3 million viewers every Monday night when she performs.

Judge Jenny guessed Axolotl's identity correctly as WWE star Alexa Bliss. Alexa is a part of the Monday Night Raw WWE series and she had a threatening eating disorder at the age of 15, which she overcame by participating in fitness competitions. Bliss was a cheerleader in school and was "jumped" by some girls as she was an "easy target."

The Masked Singer fans were surprised to see such an iconic WWE legend on stage, singing in front of so many people.

Judge Robin and Ken felt that Axolotl might be one of the Bella Twins, either Nikki or Brie Bella. Judge Nicole, on the other hand, felt that it was American gymnast McKayla Maroney.

The Masked Singer fans praised judge Jenny for guessing correctly that Axolotl was WWE fighter Alexa Bliss. Fans were happy to see her on stage and praised her performance.

Who is Alexa Bliss?

31-year-old Alexa Bliss is from Columbus, Ohio. She attended Hilliard Davidson High School and then graduated from the University of Akron with an M.A. in medical dietetics.

Bliss had a breast augmentation surgery at the age of 17 to overcome her eating disorders and to look more feminine. She had no wrestling training when she was signed by WWE in May 2013 and made her first appearance in the NXT, before joining WrestleMania XXX.

Alexa is a three-time WWE Raw Women's Championship winner, two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Championship winner, the 2018 Women's Money in the Bank winner and three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

She joined Total Divas on July 24, 2017, and often makes guest appearances on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown. Bliss is married to musician Ryan Cabrera. Her current theme track in WWE is Fight Me, and she often uses the Barani flip in her fights.

