"Wait what?": The Masked Singer fans upset as Squirrel aka Malin Akerman is eliminated from the show

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 5, titled Sesame Street Night, aired on Fox on Wednesday, March 15.

The episode featured the reigning queen Squirrel competing against two new singers, Fairy and Jackalope, to head into the next round of the competition. After performing Grover Washington Jr.'s Just the Two of Us in the individual round, Squirrel was eliminated and unmasked as popular actress Malin Akerman.

After coming across clues to the singer's identity, which included the fact that she was an ice skater and wanted to be a toxicologist, making out with Tom Cruise, a wedding dress, and some meatballs, fans had already predicted that Malin was under the Squirrel mask.

The Masked Singer fans were upset with Malin's early elimination and felt that she should have stayed in the competition longer.

The Masked Singer fans loved Squirrel aka Malin Akerman's performances

Squirrel had easily defeated Gargoyle and Wolf in episode 4 so it was shocking for The Masked Singer fans to see her leave. Fans loved her three performances on the show. Judge Jenny McCarthy, who had guessed Squirrel's identity correctly, was also upset to see the actress leave.

What happened on The Masked Singer season 9 episode 5?

The show features three new singers in every slot/group. While the two singers are unmasked in every episode, the reigning king/queen moves forward to the next episode to compete with the new performers.

The last standing singer of the group will reach the semi-finals while everyone else will be unmasked, revealing their true identity.

In episode 5's individual round, Fairy sang You're No Good by Linda Ronstadt and Jackalope performed Shakira’s Whenever, Wherever. They then sang Imagine Dragons’ On Top of the World in their final battle. Fairy’s clues included:

Bit of a nepo baby and her dad was famous

Singer and actress

Choosing a divergent path to success

A Metropolitan Police Officer badge

A black panther

A basketball

Jackalope’s clues included:

I also love entertaining audiences of all ages.

Not very social but influence a lot of people

Expressing emotions through music and dance

I’ve created a modern family of fellow outcasts and together we’ve defined an industry

A red heart necklace

Vines

The ghost face from Scream

In the final battle, both performers sang in the same manner and their voices were also almost alike. Fairy was able to win the Battle Royale round against Jackalope and proceeded to episode 6 of the competition. Jackalope was unmasked as popular social media influencer Lele Pons.

Tune into The Masked Singer every Wednesday on Fox at 8 pm ET to see if Fairy is able to reach the finals. Fans can also stream the season on Hulu and Fubo TV.

