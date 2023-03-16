"Pretty sure": The Masked Singer fans predict Fairy is popular actress Holly Robinson Peete

Episode 5 of The Masked Singer season 9 aired on Fox on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 pm ET.
The episode ended with a brand new reigning queen, Fairy, who deafeated Jackalope, aka Lele Pons, and Squirrel, aka actress Malin Akerman. The singer's identity was not revealed, but the following clues were provided to the audience:
- Grew up on the street
- Bit of a nepo fairy and charged money from friends to come watch her father
- Chose a divergent path to success before returning to acting
- Singer and actress
- Yellow rubber duck ornament
- Singing a song for Sesame Street resident Oscar the Grouch
- Cookie Monster
- A Metropolitan Police Officer badge
- A basketball
- A feather duster
The Masked Singer fans immediately recognized Fairy’s voice, which was similar to actress Holly Robinson Peete. They were also able to connect many clues to Holly as her father is actor Matt Robinson, who was the original Gordon on the Sesame Street show.
She was a singer for the Howard the Duck movie and had a role in the popular police series 21 Jump Street.
The Masked Singer fans think Fairy sounds like Holly Robinson Peete
Fairy sang Linda Ronstadt's You're No Good in the first round and Imagine Dragons' On Top of the World in the Battle Royale round. While she wasn't unmasked, based on her voice and clues, The Masked Singer fans are pretty sure that the contestant is Holly Robinson Peete.
What happened on The Masked Singer season 9 episode 5?
This week, Squirrel sang Grover Washington Jr.’s Just the Two of Us in the individual round. Her visual clues included Swedish meatballs, a wedding dress, a castle and a gorilla. She dedicated the song to her son, who is a big fan of the singer.
Judge Ken guessed that Squirrel was Katherine Heigl, while judge Jennifer felt that the character was Anne Hathaway. Judge Jenny McCarthy said that Squirrel was the actress Malin Akerman. The character was evicted after the first round and turned out to be Malin.
Jackalope sang Shakira’s Whenever, Wherever and hinted that she loved music and dance. She also said that she influences a lot of people. Her visual clues included:
- Vines
- A smart phone
- A red heart necklace with the letter G
- A Ghost Face picture from Scream
Judge Nicole predicted that Jackalope was influencer Lele Pons, while Jenny said it was actress Jenna Ortega. The two remaining singers, Jackalope and Fairy, sang On the Top of the World and the former was evicted. Nicole's prediction turned out to be correct.
The Masked Singer airs on the Fox network every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu, Fubo TV, and the network's website.