"Pretty sure": The Masked Singer fans predict Fairy is popular actress Holly Robinson Peete

Episode 5 of The Masked Singer season 9 aired on Fox on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 pm ET.

The episode ended with a brand new reigning queen, Fairy, who deafeated Jackalope, aka Lele Pons, and Squirrel, aka actress Malin Akerman. The singer's identity was not revealed, but the following clues were provided to the audience:

Grew up on the street

Bit of a nepo fairy and charged money from friends to come watch her father

Chose a divergent path to success before returning to acting

Singer and actress

Yellow rubber duck ornament

Singing a song for Sesame Street resident Oscar the Grouch

Cookie Monster

A Metropolitan Police Officer badge

A basketball

A feather duster

The Masked Singer fans immediately recognized Fairy’s voice, which was similar to actress Holly Robinson Peete. They were also able to connect many clues to Holly as her father is actor Matt Robinson, who was the original Gordon on the Sesame Street show.

She was a singer for the Howard the Duck movie and had a role in the popular police series 21 Jump Street.

Savannah Violet @_SparklyThings Fairy is for SURE Holly Robinson Peete and Jackaloupe is LeLe Pons #TheMaskedSinger Fairy is for SURE Holly Robinson Peete and Jackaloupe is LeLe Pons #TheMaskedSinger

The Masked Singer fans think Fairy sounds like Holly Robinson Peete

Fairy sang Linda Ronstadt's You're No Good in the first round and Imagine Dragons' On Top of the World in the Battle Royale round. While she wasn't unmasked, based on her voice and clues, The Masked Singer fans are pretty sure that the contestant is Holly Robinson Peete.

Lindsey Abrams @lindsabrams Holly Robinson-Peete at Fairy. Here's why: 21 Jump Street (police badge), Dad starred on Sesame Street (she was on the show as a little kid, too), starred in Hangin with Mr Cooper (basketball), played Diana Ross (Endless Love). Thank you. #TheMaskedSinger Holly Robinson-Peete at Fairy. Here's why: 21 Jump Street (police badge), Dad starred on Sesame Street (she was on the show as a little kid, too), starred in Hangin with Mr Cooper (basketball), played Diana Ross (Endless Love). Thank you. #TheMaskedSinger

The 80s Revisited @The80sRevisited #TheMaskedSinger it's official: the fairy is definitely Holly Robinson Peete. she went to the same school as Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Sean Penn. it's official: the fairy is definitely Holly Robinson Peete. she went to the same school as Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Sean Penn.👌#TheMaskedSinger

Shari Baldie @ShariBaldie Does #FairyMask sound like Holly Robinson Peete to anyone else? Her dad was on Sesame Street so that explains the "nepo" clue. 🤔 #TheMaskedSinger Does #FairyMask sound like Holly Robinson Peete to anyone else? Her dad was on Sesame Street so that explains the "nepo" clue. 🤔 #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/uBFNEwGl5v

Badge= She was on 21 Jump Street the show.



Basketball= she was in ‘Hanging With Mr. Cooper’.



Dad= Original Gordon in Sesame Street.

#TheMaskedSinger I think the fairy is Holly Robinson Peete.Badge= She was on 21 Jump Street the show.Basketball= she was in ‘Hanging With Mr. Cooper’.Dad= Original Gordon in Sesame Street. I think the fairy is Holly Robinson Peete.Badge= She was on 21 Jump Street the show.Basketball= she was in ‘Hanging With Mr. Cooper’.Dad= Original Gordon in Sesame Street.#TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/ZJZJWyInmM

sango @jayathesensei it's definitely Holly Robinson Peete...police badge -- 21 Jump Street...her father was the first Gordon on Sesame Street -- she's a Nepo Baby #TheMaskedSinger it's definitely Holly Robinson Peete...police badge -- 21 Jump Street...her father was the first Gordon on Sesame Street -- she's a Nepo Baby #TheMaskedSinger

What happened on The Masked Singer season 9 episode 5?

This week, Squirrel sang Grover Washington Jr.’s Just the Two of Us in the individual round. Her visual clues included Swedish meatballs, a wedding dress, a castle and a gorilla. She dedicated the song to her son, who is a big fan of the singer.

Judge Ken guessed that Squirrel was Katherine Heigl, while judge Jennifer felt that the character was Anne Hathaway. Judge Jenny McCarthy said that Squirrel was the actress Malin Akerman. The character was evicted after the first round and turned out to be Malin.

Jackalope sang Shakira’s Whenever, Wherever and hinted that she loved music and dance. She also said that she influences a lot of people. Her visual clues included:

Vines

A smart phone

A red heart necklace with the letter G

A Ghost Face picture from Scream

Judge Nicole predicted that Jackalope was influencer Lele Pons, while Jenny said it was actress Jenna Ortega. The two remaining singers, Jackalope and Fairy, sang On the Top of the World and the former was evicted. Nicole's prediction turned out to be correct.

The Masked Singer airs on the Fox network every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu, Fubo TV, and the network's website.

