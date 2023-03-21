Alexa Bliss sends heartfelt message while on WWE hiatus

Alexa Bliss sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe during her hiatus from the company.

She last appeared for the company during the Royal Rumble premium live event in January. Alexa challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but came up short. Uncle Howdy appeared on the Titantron after the match and mocked Bliss for not being in control after all.

Alexa has not appeared on television since Royal Rumble but has claimed that she is not on hiatus and that WWE knows where to find her. It appears that Little Miss Bliss is not part of the plans for this year's WrestleMania as the biggest show of the year is less than two weeks away.

Bliss took to Twitter today to send a message during her time away from the company. She posted an image featuring the quote "Friends come in and out of your life. Only the real ones stay," and added that she loves her circle of friends.

"Shout out to my circle - love you all 🖤," tweeted Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss claims she has never had more fun in her life than working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt had an interesting pairing that came to an end at WrestleMania 37.

Bliss betrayed The Fiend and it resulted in him losing to Randy Orton at the premium live event. Wyatt was released from the company shortly after the match, only to return to WWE at Extreme Rules last year.

Speaking with Rob Armstrong of BT Sport, the 31-year-old claimed that she had the most fun of her career working with Bray Wyatt in the company.

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career. The most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my life," said Alexa Bliss. [H/T: Fightful]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez qualified for the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Showcase match at WrestleMania on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. There is still time for Alexa Bliss to find a partner and attempt to qualify for the match at WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see which three teams are added to the bout on the Road to WrestleMania.

