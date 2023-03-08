A difficult decision, an unbreakable friendship - 5 signs that Alexa Bliss will reunite with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Alexa Bliss has not appeared on WWE television ever since she lost her RAW Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble in January. She was tormented by Uncle Howdy on RAW in the weeks leading up to the match and completely vanished following the disappointing loss.

The mysterious figure played mind games with her on the red brand and got in one last laugh at the Royal Rumble. Howdy appeared on the Titantron at January's premium live event and wondered if Alexa still felt in control as she sulked in the ring.

Listed below are five signs that Alexa Bliss will reunite with Bray Wyatt.

#5. Alexa Bliss has completely disappeared from WWE

Alexa Bliss has disappeared entirely from WWE television since the Royal Rumble. While she may just be taking a break, she could also be preparing for what is next. Bliss was previously aligned with Bray Wyatt during his run as The Fiend, but she betrayed him at WrestleMania 37.

Alexa may have made amends with Wyatt for turning her back on him and could be taking this time away to prepare to join him at this year's WrestleMania. Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a storyline with Bobby Lashley and may need all the help he can get against The All Mighty in a few weeks.

#4. She could decide that she needs the help

The truth can hurt sometimes and Alexa Bliss is outmatched against the majority of female superstars on the roster. Alexa gave it everything she had against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble but The EST defeated her with relative ease.

If Bliss wants to become a champion again, she may have to resort to getting assistance from Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt in the future. It is unlikely that she will ever be able to defeat a superstar as strong as Bianca Belair on her own.

#3. Uncle Howdy is getting more involved

Uncle Howdy shockingly attacked Bobby Lashley on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. If the mystery man is more approachable nowadays, Alexa Bliss could return soon and have a conversation with him backstage. Uncle Howdy could lay out the positives of reuniting with Bray Wyatt and perhaps Little Miss Bliss will listen.

Bray Wyatt returned last October at Extreme Rules and his momentum with the WWE Universe may not be as strong as it once was. Uncle Howdy attacking Lashley may mean that WWE fans will soon learn the mystery man's identity.

#2. Things are not going well for her old friend

Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in his first match back in WWE. It was the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble and Wyatt used the bizarre lighting to his advantage. However, he may be in over his head against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

The All Mighty fought off Uncle Howdy with ease on SmackDown and will be very motivated heading into WrestleMania 39. However, Bray doesn't appear to be in the right place mentally.

The 35-year-old has been toying with Lashley as of late, with an over-the-top edition of the Firefly Fun House last Friday night. Alexa Bliss may have been watching during her hiatus and may return to remind Wyatt to take matters seriously on the Road to WrestleMania.

#1. It could be Alexa Bliss' best option moving forward

Alexa Bliss has connected with the WWE Universe during her time with the company and fans have missed her during her hiatus. The 31-year-old has been with WWE for a decade and joined the main roster in 2016. She quickly found success, but her title wins have been few and far between in recent years.

The veteran may be looking at the landscape of the women's locker room and realize she needs backup moving forward. She has won the Women's Tag Team Championship three times in her career – twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka. Nikki Cross has seemingly lost her mind again, and Asuka has proven to be a marquee competitor in the singles division.

The best option for Alexa Bliss may be to align herself with Bray Wyatt's crew. She could serve as Bray's manager ringside while not competing and become the brains of the operation moving forward. Bliss' connection with the WWE Universe is undeniable and she could have a very successful run as a manager following her in-ring career.

