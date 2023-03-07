"I am not reading anything positive"– WWE has seemingly given up on Bray Wyatt due to a big reason, reveals veteran (Exclusive)

Nothing major happened in the Bobby Lashley-Bray Wyatt feud on RAW as The All Mighty cut a run-of-the-mill promo addressing what happened on SmackDown. The storyline hasn't taken off on TV as much as WWE would have expected, and during this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo believed the company had already given up on Bray Wyatt.

All the momentum that Wyatt had when he returned at the end of 2022 now seems lost as he heads into WrestleMania in a rather odd program with Bobby Lashley.

Reports state that Brock Lesnar turned down the opportunity to face Bray Wyatt and Vince Russo was least surprised by the Beast Incarnate's reported decision. As noted above, Wyatt vs. Lashley hasn't received many positive reactions online, as fans have complained about the sluggish nature of Wyatt's comeback story.

Based on everything he's read about Wyatt's status, Russo concluded that the Triple H-led team might be taking a step back with the 35-year-old star's push.

"I saw what happened on SmackDown; I saw the clips during the week, and now I can understand a little why Brock Lesnar probably didn't want to do that. You know what I'm saying? It makes it clear to me. Bro, I don't know. Between Bobby and Bray? My gosh, bro. Everything that I'm seeing, and hearing, man, it almost sounds like they have given up on Bray. I mean, I am not reading anything positive," admitted the former WWE writer. [16:20 - 17:00]

Bray Wyatt was expected to get creative freedom under WWE's new regime, but Vince Russo explained how that hadn't worked in the former Universal Champion's favor:

"Bro, I'm telling you, man. If Bray came back with, okay, because remember, bro, he was gone for a long time," Russo continued. "Finally, they got him to come back, and he was like, 'Okay, I'm bringing my guy with me that I'm doing a horror movie with, and we're going to do this.' Bro, when you do that, they are going to set you up to fail." [17:01 - 17:30]

Vince Russo speculates on how WWE perceives Bray Wyatt

Russo is no stranger to the WWE system and the people in power, as he spent his most successful days as the company's head writer. While WWE has pushed many creative geniuses, Vince Russo explained that the promotion doesn't like it when a superstar undermines their booking skills in any way.

Wyatt getting his 'own people' into the equation wouldn't go down well with the high-ranking officials as they would see it as the superstar indirectly telling them they weren't competent enough to write for his character.

Russo added:

"In their (WWE) minds, what you're saying is, 'Bro, you don't have a clue how to do this. So, I'm going to bring in my own people.' Bro, if you do that to them, they will make sure some way, shape, or form, you will fail. Look how many stop gaps we've had. I'm still wondering where Alexa Bliss is!" [17:31 - 18:00]

Has WWE actually given up on Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section below.

