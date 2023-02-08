Former women's champion Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking some time off from WWE.

The Goddess recently collided with Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship but could not capture the title at the event. She lost after being on the receiving end of the KOD. After the match, Uncle Howdy sent her a message informing her to embrace her dark side via a video package.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Alexa Bliss is taking a break from WWE, but it's not currently known how long she will be out for.

The report mentions that it was not injury related, and it was already known going into the Royal Rumble that she would be going away for some time. It was also noted that this was already in the works for several days or weeks.

Alexa Bliss reacts to the criticisms against her for taking a break from WWE

The Goddess is one of the biggest female stars in WWE right now, and she's a Women's Triple Crown Champion.

She has shared the ring with many top names during her career, including Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey.

After the news broke that Alexa was taking a break from WWE, wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Little Miss Bliss sent out a tweet about some of the negative comments she's seen from fans so far, which you can check out in the screenshot below:

WrestleMania is only a few weeks away, and it'll be interesting to see whether she will be back in time for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

