WWE's current plan for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 is ''probably not a good thing'' - Reports

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber after The Beast Incarnate got himself disqualified when he couldn't break The Hurt Lock. Though fans expected another match between the two behemoths at WrestleMania 39, the company had different plans. Though not officially announced, Lashley will likely be facing Bray Wyatt at the show.

Bray Wyatt started targeting Lashley after Elimination Chamber, making it clear that he is coming for the former WWE Champion. Unlike Wyatt's previous opponents, Lashley is not perturbed by Wyatt's peculiar behavior. However, there is arguably a major flaw in the storyline.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Lashley facing Wyatt at WrestleMania is 'probably not a good thing' for him. He also stated that the storyline is like a death sentence for Lashley. He also said that Lashley 'killing' Uncle Howdy on SmackDown after months of building up that character makes no sense.

''And then Bobby just smeared Uncle Howdy. Like he was just a nobody. Yeah, he sure did. Yeah. No, this doesn't make any sense at all. No. This storyline. , uh, yes. This, this, this storyline s*cks. And it's also, it's also like, you know, kind of like death. You know what I mean?'' said Meltzer.

Did Bobby Lashley deserve a better WrestleMania 39 feud?

It has been reported that Brock Lesnar was the original opponent for Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 39. However, Lesnar refused to face the former Universal Champion because he did not want to get involved in a supernatural angle. Unfortunately, The All Mighty had to take the fall after Lesnar refused. Meltzer noted that WWE's plan is problematic for Bobby Lashley:

''But he's got a wrestle Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. Well, yeah, that's, that's probably not, that's probably not a good thing.''

While Bobby Lashley has not 'sold' the supernatural angle, there is a worry that Lashley will suffer a loss of credibility if he falls victim to Wyatt's out-of-ordinary tactics. Lesnar's reasons for not wanting to face Wyatt could also apply to Lashley as well because his real-life 'tough guy' image might get hampered.

