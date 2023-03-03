Backstage reason why Brock Lesnar refused to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania Hollywood. The match has not been well received by many fans. They think Omos is an underwhelming opponent for someone of Lesnar's caliber. However, WWE's initial plan was for Bray Wyatt to face The Beast at the Show of Shows. However, it was the former WWE Universal Champion who refused to work with Wyatt.

As a result, Wyatt will now face Bobby Lashley, while Lesnar will take on The Nigerian Giant. Both matches have not been well received by the WWE Universe. Wyatt had stated that he would face the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber. Lesnar was initially set to win the match, but changes were reportedly made to the finish of the bout.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason Brock Lesnar did not want to face Bray Wyatt is that it would tarnish his real-life tough-guy image if he involved himself in a supernatural storyline. Wyatt has been known to play mind games and bring in extraordinary elements for his storytelling.

''With Wyatt’s supernatural gimmick and total lack of “believability,” it hurts a believe real-life tough-guy to have to sell the magic stuff. At that point Omos was brought into the picture to face Lesnar, who didn’t turn down that suggestion,'' said Meltzer.

WWE had to change plans last minute regarding Brock Lesnar

The report also stated that both matches were made last minute and were not part of the original plans heading into WrestleMania. With Lashley and Lesnar holding one victory over each other, their third rubber match was supposed to see Lesnar come out victorious. So the plans had to be changed.

''At one point in recent weeks it was Lesnar vs. Wyatt as the plan, with the idea that Lesnar would beat Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber to build do the match. When Lesnar turned down working with Wyatt, they had to get Lashley’s hand raised since Wyatt had said he would face the winner,'' noted Meltzer.

Bray Wyatt has started targeting The All Mighty this past week on RAW. Lashley is set to be on SmackDown this week to further build his storyline with the Eater of Worlds.

