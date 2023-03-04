A shocking twist, battle for control - 5 potential matches for Uncle Howdy at WWE WrestleMania 39

Uncle Howdy is a mysterious figure who has been following Bray Wyatt around in WWE. He has gotten physical a couple of times, including an attack on Bobby Lashley tonight. The mystery man attacked LA Knight after Bray defeated him in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match as well.

Howdy has mainly attempted to play mind games with superstars, but it appears that he may be ready to step inside the squared circle. The person behind the mask may be more than capable of winning a match at the biggest show of the year.

Listed below are five potential matches for Uncle Howdy at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Uncle Howdy could face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania

Uncle Howdy attacked Bobby Lashley during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The All Mighty was cutting a promo about Bray Wyatt when Howdy attacked from behind.

Bobby quickly battled back and planted Howdy with a slam, but the lights went out as Lashley geared up for a Spear in the corner of the ring. When the lights came back on, Uncle Howdy was gone, and Lashley was alone in the ring.

Bobby Lashley seems like the type of superstar to hold a grudge and challenge him to a match at WrestleMania. The Premium Live Event is two nights now, so The All Mighty could possibly take on Bray Wyatt and Howdy at WrestleMania if he wanted to.

#4. He could renew his rivalry with LA Knight

LA Knight was convinced that Bray Wyatt was behind the backstage attacks on him leading up to the Royal Rumble 2023. He suspected that Uncle Howdy was also assisting in the attacks, and it appears he was correct.

At Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy hit LA Knight with a Splash off of a platform after Bray defeated him in a Pitch Black match. Knight appeared on this week's SmackDown and said he wanted an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania.

Howdy could attack Knight on the road to WrestleMania to send a message that their rivalry is far from over.

#3. Alexa Bliss could still want to prove she's in control

Alexa Bliss has not been seen since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble 2023. The EST defended the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa at the Premium Live Event and won the match with relative ease.

Bliss may not have been her best self heading into the title match, as she was preoccupied with Howdy on RAW. He played mind games with Alexa up until the match and appeared immediately after the match to taunt Alexa some more.

The 31-year-old could be plotting her revenge during her time away and may challenge the masked man to a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She could also find a tag team partner and suggest a mixed tag team match at the biggest show of the year.

#2. Bo Dallas could challenge him

Almost everyone in the WWE Universe believes Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas, the younger brother of Bray Wyatt. Bo is a former WWE Superstar who hasn't wrestled a match since 2019.

WWE would throw fans for a curveball if Bo returned to the company and wasn't Uncle Howdy. The 32-year-old could return to WWE to stop his brother's madness and cross paths with the masked man along the way.

#1. He could challenge Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's storyline has been bizarre since his return last year at Extreme Rules, and it may be easy to forget that Uncle Howdy randomly attacked Bray on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022.

Howdy planted Wyatt with a Sister Abigal and posed over him as a confused LA Knight retreated out of the ring. The mysterious figure currently appears to be back in cahoots with Wyatt, but it is entirely possible that he will attack Bray next week.

Fans haven't fully bought into Bray Wyatt versus Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania yet, and this may be a better option depending on who is revealed to be under the mask.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes