"I am the one in control here" - Alexa Bliss sends warning to Uncle Howdy following bizarre confrontation on WWE RAW

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss sent a warning to Uncle Howdy after their bizarre interaction on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

She is focused on getting another shot at the RAW Women's Championship after her title match last week ended via disqualification. Several people were shown in the crowd wearing Uncle Howdy masks, and The Goddess lost her mind.

After attacking the official, the former women's champion brutally attacked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and sent her home on a stretcher on the January 2 edition of the red brand.

Little Miss Bliss cut a promo on top of the commentary table tonight but was interrupted by Uncle Howdy. He asked, "Do you feel in charge?" before heading down to the entrance ramp to end the segment.

After RAW went off the air, Byron Saxton interviewed Alexa Bliss on RAW Talk. Byron asked about the staredown, and Bliss delivered a warning to Uncle Howdy. She stated that she embraces her demons and Howdy can't scare her.

"Yeah, Uncle Howdy comes out here and tries to scare me? It was a nice try but I embrace my demons and I revel in what I am. I am not afraid of him. My focus is on Bianca and the RAW Women's Championship because I am the one in control here. Not him! Me!," said Alexa Bliss. [00:19 - 00:39]

Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Uncle Howdy shocked fans in presence and those watching all over the world when he attacked Bray Wyatt.

LA Knight confronted the former Universal Champion ahead of their Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble on January 28. Knight has been the victim of attacks backstage and is convinced that The Eater of Worlds is behind them.

Uncle Howdy made his way into the ring as Wyatt and Knight were arguing. He then planted Bray with a Sister Abigail as LA Knight was in disbelief ringside.

Biana Belair appears to be set on getting revenge on Alexa Bliss after last week's brutal attack. It will be interesting to see if Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy interfere when Bliss and Belair battle for the RAW Women's Championship again.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will wind up aligning with Bray Wyatt? Let us know in the comments section below.

