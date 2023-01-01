Family connection, potential clue - 4 signs that Bo Dallas is Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown

Uncle Howdy has been terrorizing Bray Wyatt since he made his return to WWE back in September and has recently begun making his intentions known.

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Howdy stepped into the ring for the first time and delivered Sister Abigail to Wyatt after it was believed he was coming after LA Knight.

Howdy remained masked for the entire interaction, which has led to a lot of speculation regarding his identity, and there could be several clues leading to a certain former star.

Let's look at four signs that Bo Dallas is Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bo Dallas is rumored to be returning to WWE

My conspiracy theory:



Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas.

He is the uncle to Bray’s kid.

Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas.

He is the uncle to Bray's kid.

Dallas where they say Howdy 🤣🤣🤣

Bo Dallas was released from WWE back in April 2021 and has noted that his career is far from over. The former NXT Champion was rumored to be making his return to the company back in October after Wyatt initially returned.

These rumors have slowed down a lot lately. Still, Dallas could be portraying Uncle Howdy and finding a way to enter and exit the arena undetected, which is why there is no update on his current status with the promotion.

#3. Bo Dallas has a family connection with Bray Wyatt

WWE @WWE



Full ms.spr.ly/6018deEUr Who is the mysterious Uncle Howdy that interrupted Bray Wyatt?Full #SmackDown results Who is the mysterious Uncle Howdy that interrupted Bray Wyatt?Full #SmackDown results 👉 ms.spr.ly/6018deEUr https://t.co/qtnnVfR8wk

When Uncle Howdy first made his debut, before his mask was revealed he was unveiling personal information about Bray Wyatt, which included his medical records.

These kinds of things are not public information, which means that whoever was able to obtain the documents had to be close to Wyatt or was at some point.

Bo Dallas is his brother, he would have been there for all of his issues growing up and could be forcing him to be The Fiend once again because he knows that is the only real face of Wyatt.

#2. The former WWE Superstar is 6 ft 1 in

On #SmackDown, Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt and hit him with the Sister Abigail!

This week on SmackDown, Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were side-to-side for the first time, which allowed fans to see that the two men are the same height. Wyatt is billed as 6 ft 3 in, whilst his brother is a little shorter at 6 ft 1 in.

Two inches would be able to be covered by small lifts in his boots in order to throw off the WWE Universe since the height was the first thing that many fans checked. Bo Dallas was always very close to his brother's height and would easily be able to master Sister Abigail since he's a trained wrestler himself.

#1. The beards are almost identical

Uncle Howdy appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown, but he was only covering half of his face with a mask, which gave away a potentially huge clue. Bo Dallas was recently pictured out shopping with Liv Morgan, showing off his new beard, which is strikingly similar to the beard that Howdy was sporting on the blue brand.

The color of his eyes has been a talking point since they were first seen in his backstage attacks, but it's worth remembering that even if Dallas' eyes don't match, he could be wearing colored contacts.

WWE is not going to make it easy for fans to guess his identity, but Dallas does have the right stature, beard, and height for the role.

Do you think Bo Dallas is the man behind Uncle Howdy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

