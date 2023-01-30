4 reasons why Uncle Howdy interfered after Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight at the WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event featured many big moments and significant headlines. Nia Jax, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Chelsea Green returned at the event. Sami Zayn shockingly stood up to Roman Reigns only to receive a brutal beating.

One of the more interesting parts of the show that flew under the radar was the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. The bout featured Bray Wyatt's in-ring return, with The Eater of Worlds defeating LA Knight in a No Disqualification Match.

Following the match, the former Universal Champion continued to attack Knight and dragged him off into a production area. After The Megastar was laid unconscious, Uncle Howdy appeared on some scaffolding above them and shockingly lept off onto Knight, with the stage around them lighting up on fire.

Uncle Howdy continuing to show up during segments with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is interesting to many. Why did the mysterious figure attack Knight at the WWE Royal Rumble? What could be his reasoning?

Below are four reasons why Uncle Howdy possibly interfered after Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight at the WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. Uncle Howdy may have attacked LA Knight at the WWE Royal Rumble to keep Wyatt on his side

Uncle Howdy debuted by interrupting Bray Wyatt. The two initially seemed adversarial, with the latter rejecting whatever it was Howdy had been offering. Their issues eventually reached the point of Howdy hitting The Fiend with a Sister Abigail.

Ever since then, though, Wyatt has seemingly been allowing himself to be corrupted by the evil he wanted to push away. It seems as though he has embraced Howdy. At the very least, he's no longer openly rejecting him.

Howdy may see this breakthrough as a major step and one that needs to be watered and nourished like a plant trying to grow. The Eater of Worlds is the flower, and Howdy destroying Wyatt's enemy is the needed water and fertilizer. It will keep The Eater of Worlds under his guidance.

#3. Uncle Howdy potentially wanted to make an impact and send a message at the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE @WWE As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble , Uncle Howdy made a big splash! As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble, Uncle Howdy made a big splash! https://t.co/TqYhpt1sAZ

There's a chance that the attack on LA Knight had little to do with the participants involved. While both Knight and Wyatt have played major roles in Uncle Howdy's bizarre on-screen moments, he's also made his presence felt on RAW around Alexa Bliss. He's seemingly not focused on any one individual.

The attack on Knight and interfering at the WWE Royal Rumble could have simply been a case of Howdy trying to make as big of an impact as possible. The decision is a logical one, as all eyes were on both Bray Wyatt and the unique first-time-ever stipulation match.

Uncle Howdy's motivations are yet to be revealed. If the mysterious entity wants attention or to send a message, he has picked the right time and place to make it happen. Of course, what he does next is still a mystery.

#2. He could have a strong hatred for LA Knight

LA Knight on SmackDown

While there's certainly a chance that Howdy did what he did at the WWE Royal Rumble to impress Bray Wyatt or send a message to the locker room, there's also a chance his move was personal. Uncle Howdy may detest LA Knight.

The Megastar is an annoyance. While he's talented in the ring, Knight is a loud-mouthed individual who annoys almost anybody who encounters him. Uncle Howdy is seemingly no different in that aspect.

The attack on Knight could have been to shut the star up, potentially for good, but at least temporarily. Many fans would likely agree that something had to be done about the former Maximum Male Models manager, although the mysterious figure diving off the stage isn't something most expected.

#1. Uncle Howdy may have attacked at the WWE Royal Rumble because he's secretly being controlled by Wyatt

Bray Wyatt could be manipulating Uncle Howdy

Fans have had numerous theories regarding Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy leading up to the WWE Royal Rumble. Some of the theories are a little more peculiar and unique than others, but there's been plenty.

Some fans believed that Uncle Howdy was really just Bray Wyatt feuding with himself. Some are under the impression that Bo Dallas is under the mask and he's angry at his brother. Many think this story could lead to The Wyatt 6 stable forming.

While any option is plausible with Wyatt's mind behind the story, there's a chance that this could go in a different direction than many expect. Perhaps the issues between Howdy and Wyatt were all made up, and instead, The Eater of Worlds has been secretly controlling and manipulating Howdy the entire time.

The former Universal Champion has a history of manipulating those he's been involved with, including Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, and Alexa Bliss. Perhaps the attack at the WWE Royal Rumble came from the devious mind of Wyatt. Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

