Fight for control, recently returned star - 5 potential matches for Alexa Bliss at WWE WrestleMania 39

It was reported today that Alexa Bliss is on yet another hiatus from WWE. Alexa quickly responded by denying those claims on social media, and added that the promotion knows where to find her if they want to use her.

She has not been seen on WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. Bliss gave it everything she had but was barely able to last ten minutes with The EST before Belair connected with the KOD to put her away. If Bliss does return for a match at WrestleMania, the latest controversy surrounding her absence from television would certainly provide more intrigue for the match.

Listed below are 5 potential matches for Alexa Bliss at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Alexa Bliss could challenge Chelsea Green at WWE WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss responded by denying those claims on social media, stating: "Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me."

Alexa Bliss may have some legitimate issues with WWE management not booking her correctly, while Chelsea Green has been complaining ever since she returned to the promotion. Chelsea returned to the company in the Women's Royal Rumble match and she was eliminated by Rhea Ripley in a matter of seconds.

Bliss may be tired of Green complaining about nothing and could return to challenge her to a match at WrestleMania. Both Alexa and Chelsea will likely want to appear on the biggest show of the year, so a singles match between the two would make perfect sense.

#4. Liv Morgan





Liv Morgan deserves to be on WrestleMania.



The fact that neither one of these girls is gonna be on the show, especially when it’s a TWO night card, is nothing short of infuriating.



One fan tweeted: "Alexa Bliss deserves to be on WrestleMania. Liv Morgan deserves to be on WrestleMania. The fact that neither one of these girls is gonna be on the show, especially when it's a TWO night card, is nothing short of infuriating."

Liv Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022 but has cooled off as of late. She dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules last year and has struggled to find her place on the card ever since.

However, Liv still has a bond with the WWE Universe and receives a great reaction from the crowd every time performs. Alexa Bliss may have grown jealous of the 28-year-old during her time away and could return to challenge her to a match at WrestleMania 39

#3. Carmella

Carmella also recently returned to WWE after suffering a personal tragedy. The Princess of Staten Island quickly picked up right where she left off and began getting under the wrestling fan's skin. She is now paired with Chelsea Green in a hilariously annoying duo on RAW.

Alexa Bliss could return to the company determined to prove her doubters wrong and Carmella would be a solid choice for an opponent at WrestleMania. Bliss is fully capable of defeating Carmella at the biggest show of the year and getting her WWE career back on track.

#2. Alexa Bliss could reunite with Nikki Cross in the Women's Tag Team division

Little Miss Bliss has been a Women's Tag Team Champion three times in WWE. She captured the titles twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka. After her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble, Alexa may realize that the best path to success in WWE moving forward is to rejoin the tag team division.

Nikki Cross has been aimlessly following around Candice LeRae on RAW and could use a tag team partner. Alexa Bliss may choose to reunite with her old friend and perhaps battle with another team at WrestleMania to determine the #1 contenders. Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita are currently scheduled to team up with Trish Stratus to battle Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

#1. Uncle Howdy





You know who to call



One fan suggested that since Uncle Howdy couldn't get the job done, Bray Wyatt should "Let Alexa Bliss in."

Uncle Howdy played mind games with Alexa Bliss up until her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. The mysterious figure appeared on the jumbotron after the match and continued to imply that she was not in control of anything. Bliss may be taking this time to formulate a plan to prove to Bray Wyatt that she is more valuable to him than Uncle Howdy is.

The mystery man attacked Bobby Lashley on a recent episode of SmackDown but had little effect. The All Mighty beat Howdy down until the lights went off and the masked man disappeared. Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy could battle in a cinematic match for the ages at the premium live event and Alexa could finally prove that she is in fact in control.

