Carmella reveals the devastating reason for her recent WWE absence  

Carmella was last seen in WWE this summer and has been virtually absent from all WWE programming since then. Today, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to address her recent health challenges.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 35-year-old star revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for an ectopic pregnancy the day prior. Carmella took the opportunity to help raise awareness of Infant Loss Awareness Month:

"I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story. Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best. I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy. The reason I’m sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears. She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don’t blame ourselves and think there’s something wrong with us. I want to do the same. I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me. Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. ❤️"

At this point, there is no timeline on when fans might see the self-proclaimed "Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE" inside the squared circle again. Her husband Corey Graves is currently the full-time color commentator for Monday Night RAW.

Fellow WWE Superstars rush to social media to send love to Carmella and her family

Carmella's Instagram post received many comments from fellow WWE Superstars and thousands of fans. This included Big E, Naomi, Maryse, and Alexa Bliss, just to name a few.

Nearly every post stated how they wished they could embrace her, while others simply stated how sorry they were. One comment came from her husband himself, saying that he loved her and that he was proud of her.

As noted previously, Carmella hasn't competed for WWE since this past August. Her final two matches on TV came on July 11th and 18th. On both occasions, she squared off against WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

On behalf of everyone from Sportskeeda, we would like extend our deepest condolences to Carmella and her family during this difficult time.

