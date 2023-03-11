Alexa Bliss comments on the rumors of her taking another extended hiatus from WWE

Alexa Bliss has addressed recent reports of her taking another break from WWE. She was last seen at the Royal Rumble where she lost to Bianca Belair in a match for the RAW Women's Championship.

After the event, rumors emerged stating that she'll be out of action for an unspecified period of time. The Goddess would put the rumors to bed on Twitter by telling her fans not to believe what they read on the internet unless it came directly from her. She clarified that the reports were not true.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Alexa Bliss is on another hiatus, and that she'll be gone for a while. The former SmackDown Women's Champion once again took to Twitter to comment on it by stating that she is not on a hiatus and that WWE knows where to find her:

"Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me," she wrote.

She also reminded the WWE Universe that they only see parts of her life that she wants them to see:

"also need to remember - you only see what parts of life I want you to see," she wrote.

Could Alexa Bliss miss WrestleMania for the second year in a row?

WrestleMania is the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment, and it only comes around once a year. The event will take place over two nights in April and will feature some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Alexa Bliss is one of the top female superstars in the history of the company. She didn't compete at the Show of Shows last year, and she's currently not advertised for this year's event. It's unlikely that she'll wrestle in a title match on the show.

Since The Goddess clarified that she isn't on a lengthy hiatus, it'll be interesting to see when she'll make her on-screen return.

