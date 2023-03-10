31-year-old top WWE Superstar out of action for an unspecified period of time - Reports

WrestleMania season is upon us, and WWE is doing everything to make this year's event an instant classic. However, it looks like former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will not be on the card as she has taken a sabbatical from the company and will be out of action for an undisclosed period of time.

Alexa Bliss was last seen at the Royal Rumble when she faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Bliss was no match for The EST of WWE and lost the bout. However, she showed signs of a character change following the match and viciously attacked Belair. Bray Wyatt's accomplice, Uncle Howdy, also showed up on the titantron, indicating that she might join them.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alexa Bliss has taken another sabbatical and will not be returning for quite a while. Though no reason has been given for her sudden absence, it is speculated that she is not suffering from any injury.

''Bliss is on another hiatus for a while,'' said Meltzer

Will Alexa Bliss join Bray Wyatt when she returns to WWE?

It was previously reported by Xero News that there are plans in place for Bliss to re-join Bray Wyatt following WrestleMania. The two had an alliance before Wyatt was released by the company. Their storyline had to be left abruptly and maybe the company will pick it up from where they left it.

''WWE still intend on having the Bray Wyatt story as originally planned, play out. I'm told there are more "twists and turns" coming. Alexa Bliss is expected to get involved with Bray Wyatt once again post-WrestleMania.''

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular superstars and fans will miss her at WrestleMania 39. With the card already stacked, it looks like multiple top names will be left off the card. However, it will be interesting to see if Little Miss Bliss changes her gimmick when she eventually returns.

