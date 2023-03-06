Top RAW Rumors: Major name's unexpected release seen as 'shocking' backstage, Huge WrestleMania 39 match has been canceled 

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the red show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some interesting stories revolving around superstars such as Dominik Mysterio, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss.

One of the matches expected to happen at WrestleMania is a showdown between Dominik Mysterio and his father, Rey Mysterio. The bout was originally planned to be for Rey Mysterio's mask. However, that stipulation might have been nixed. We will also look at what the future holds for Alexa Bliss, given her absence from RAW since Royal Rumble.

#3 Future plan for Alexa Bliss following RAW absence

Alexa Bliss has not been seen on RAW since losing her match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. She had been hinting at a character change since before the title bout. However, fans saw Bliss becoming completely unhinged after losing to the RAW Women's Champion. Xero News has stated that she will likely reunite with Bray Wyatt following WrestleMania:

''WWE still intend on having the Bray Wyatt story as originally planned, play out. I'm told there are more "twists and turns" coming. Alexa Bliss is expected to get involved with Bray Wyatt once again post-WrestleMania.''

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were allies before Wyatt was released by the company. With Wyatt's return, several teases have indicated that the former RAW Women's Champion might revert to her bizarre character from her time with The Eater of Worlds.

#2 Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio's stipulation match for WrestleMania 39 likely nixed

Rey Mysterio had to leave RAW and join SmackDown to get away from his son Dominik and his constant harassment. The youngster betrayed his father and joined The Judgment Day following Clash at the Castle 2022. Despite being on RAW, he continued to torment the masked legend by showing up unannounced at Rey's house and creating havoc. Xero News stated the following about a rumored match between the rivals:

''Regarding Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, the talks of the match being for Rey's mask seem to be off the table as of recently. But WWE still intend on having the Father vs. Son match in the imminent future.''

Dominik recently started appearing on SmackDown alongside Rhea Ripley. For two straight weeks, he has mocked Rey and dared his father to attack him. The masked legend has not yet laid his hands on Dominik. It will be interesting to see how long the former WWE Champion can take this humiliation.

#1 James Kimball's release seen as 'shocking' backstage

As reported, WWE recently released former SVP of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball. He had been with the company since 2020 and worked for the UFC before that. Fightful Select has noted that he was let go because of an HR policy violation. They have now stated that an HR violation is a broad term and could mean no one else was affected.

They also stated that an unnamed talent suggested Kimball's exit from WWE was 'shocking.' He was considered close to Triple H and had worked with The Game before his release. Kimball played a significant role in the NIL Program, where college athletes are recruited for tryouts.

