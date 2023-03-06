WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39, is less than a month away. Triple H and the creative have pressed full throttle on shaping the card for the show, but a major rumored match is reportedly now "off the table."

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been at odds on WWE television ever since the latter turned heel and joined Judgment Day. There was massive speculation that the father-son duo would clash at WrestleMania 39, with Rey possibly passing the torch to his son in the form of his mask.

However, Xero News is now reporting that the discussions of the Mysterio father-son match being for Rey's mask seems to be "off the table" now. However, it was added that WWE is still planning to have the match soon.

"Regarding Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, the talks of the match being for Rey's mask seem to be off the table as of recently, but WWE still intend on having the Father vs. Son match in the imminent future," reported Xero News.

Officially confirmed match card for WWE WrestleMania 39

As of writing, a total of five matches have been made official for WWE WrestleMania 39.

The main event of Night Two will feature Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Last month, Asuka won the Elimination Chamber match and will now be challenging RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the Show of Shows. Brock Lesnar recently accepted MVP's challenge and will now be facing Omos at WrestleMania. Additionally, Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against an opponent yet to be determined.

Other rumored matches for the Grandest Stage of Them All include Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the United States Championship.

