Which major star is likely to miss WrestleMania for the second year in a row? New report confirms their status

WWE's WrestleMania 39 is just a few weeks away. The card is shaping up to be a blockbuster spectacle and numerous major stars are expected for the Showcase of the Immortals. Unfortunately, it looks like the former champion won't be joining the event.

Alexa Bliss is reportedly the superstar who will miss WrestleMania 39. As per Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former RAW Women's Champion is on a break for a while. However, no reason for her absence was shared.

"(Alexa) Bliss is on another hiatus for a while." [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

This will mark the second time Alexa missed the Stamford-based promotion's biggest premium live event of the year. Last year, there were reports that Bliss was willing to participate in the event. A pitch was even allegedly made for her to be involved in an angle with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, but it was quickly turned down.

The last time fans witnessed Alexa Bliss was at this year's Royal Rumble event, where she was unsuccessful in defeating The EST of WWE for the RAW Women's Championship.

After the match, a video of Uncle Howdy was played. The RAW Superstar was visibly distraught after the video, hinting at a possible reunion once again with Bray Wyatt.

Reports suggest Alexa Bliss would be involved with a top star after WrestleMania 39

The former RAW Women's Champion may not be present at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but her former partner Bray Wyatt is. The Eater of Worlds is involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley, which might lead to a match in April.

According to a report by Xero News, Wyatt and Lashley would only have one match between them, as the latter would then proceed to return to his feud with Brock Lesnar. Bray and Bliss, on the other hand, might just reunite soon after the upcoming premium live event.

"WWE still intend on having the Bray Wyatt story as originally planned, play out. I'm told there are more "twists and turns" coming. Alexa Bliss is expected to get involved with Wyatt once again post WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley was not Wyatt's originally planned WrestleMania opponent, I'm told a rematch between the pair is not planned and Bobby Lashley will finish the feud with Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania,"

It will be interesting to see what Alexa Bliss' status will be once she returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes