WWE reportedly has some interesting plans for former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt after WrestleMania 39 that could also involve a top female superstar.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year at Extreme Rules amidst a lot of hype. Fans were extremely happy to see the star back. Unfortunately, Wyatt has not been able to deliver that much in the months since.

After wrapping up his feud with LA Knight, Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are now working together on WWE television. The Eater of the Worlds looks set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, a pairing many are considering to be very random.

According to a report from Xero News, there are a lot of twists and turns coming in the Bray Wyatt storyline. It was added that Alexa Bliss will get involved with Wyatt after WrestleMania 39.

"WWE still intend on having the Bray Wyatt story as originally planned, play out. I'm told there are more "twists and turns" coming. Alexa Bliss is expected to get involved with Wyatt once again post WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley was not Wyatt's originally planned WrestleMania opponent, I'm told a rematch between the pair is not planned and Bobby Lashley will finish the feud with Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania," reported Xero News.

Multi-time world champion reportedly refused to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

As mentioned in the report above, Bobby Lashley was not the originally planned opponent for Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. WWE reportedly pitched for Brock Lesnar to be his WrestleMania 39 opponent. However, Lesnar allegedly refused to face Wyatt.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the reason for this was that Brock did not want his "real-life tough-guy" image to get damaged due to Wyatt's supernatural storylines.

''With Wyatt’s supernatural gimmick and total lack of "believability," it hurts a believe real-life tough-guy to have to sell the magic stuff. At that point Omos was brought into the picture to face Lesnar, who didn’t turn down that suggestion,'' said Meltzer.

Bray Wyatt is undoubtedly one of the most creative minds in the pro wrestling business right now. Fans are counting on him to bounce back and return to his old ways of mesmerizing the WWE Universe with his thrilling storytelling abilities.

The addition of Alexa Bliss should give him a major boost, considering their interesting history and Bliss betraying The Fiend.

