We are getting closer and closer to WWE's biggest show of the year - WrestleMania 39. The card has already started to take shape with some amazing matches.

A report has surfaced stating that Brock Lesnar turned down the idea of working with a top SmackDown star. A top female star is pushing for a title run. We also have potential updates on the post-WrestleMania 39 plans for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

#6. Possible post-WrestleMania 39 plans for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

The 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is set to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief's historic title run is in real danger this time as Rhodes can realistically dethrone him.

A new report from Xero News has now revealed the possible post-WrestleMania 39 plans for these two top stars. The report states that people with WWE are pushing for a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins at Backlash, which will take place after WrestleMania 39.

It's further added that this match could only be for the WWE Championship, hinting that we could see the two world titles split again.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had a long rivalry last year. If Rhodes managed to become the world champion at WrestleMania 39, it would make sense for Rollins to step up and challenge him. At the same time, Roman Reigns would want his rematch as well.

#5. Reason why Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn rematch is happening

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Sami Zayn is getting a rematch…



Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn has been announced for a WWE Live show in Toronto on March 4th

Sami Zayn's fairytale storyline of dethroning Roman Reigns, unfortunately, came crashing down at Elimination Chamber last month. However, a rematch between Reigns and Zayn was recently announced for the upcoming house show in Toronto, Canada.

Originally, Sami Zayn was scheduled to team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at this show. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE felt it was too early for Zayn and Owens to team up on a house show when they are not on the same page on WWE television currently.

''The decision was made for the 3/4 show in Toronto to switch the main event from Reigns & Sikoa vs Zayn & Owens to a Reigns vs. Zayn rematch. With where the current storyline is, having Zayn & Owens already teaming up before they get back together makes no sense storyline wise,'' said Dave Meltzer.

The end of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 saw Kevin Owens return to save Sami Zayn from an assault at the hands of The Bloodline. However, KO was unhappy and refused to help Sami any further on RAW.

The reported plans are for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to ultimately team up and challenge The Usos for their Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Top suspended star is cleared for WWE return

Conor Skunkcan 🦨💨 @ratboiiiiiiii



Could give him a new lease of life.



#WWE When he returns, I’d really like to see a more focused, cocky, arrogant, heel Matt Riddle. Him returning and joining up with The Judgement Day could be super fun - given his close friendship with Priest and Rhea.Could give him a new lease of life. #WWE Raw #SmackDown When he returns, I’d really like to see a more focused, cocky, arrogant, heel Matt Riddle. Him returning and joining up with The Judgement Day could be super fun - given his close friendship with Priest and Rhea. Could give him a new lease of life. #WWE #WWERaw #SmackDown https://t.co/P2BVI7T4cV

Monday Night RAW star Matt Riddle has been away from WWE television for quite some time now due to being suspended for violating the company's drug policy for a second time. He was sent to rehab for the same and is reportedly now out of it.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Riddle's suspension has been lifted, and he is technically cleared to return to WWE. However, it was added that the company would likely hold off his return until after WrestleMania 39 as he is currently not involved in any major storyline.

A report previously suggested that Triple H wanted a shorted match card for WrestleMania 39, and it would make sense for him to hold off any major return like that of Riddle for after the show.

#3. Ronda Rousey is pushing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Rousey also pitched a Women's Tag Team Title run for the duo, with sources of the belief that Rousey and Baszler will be getting a tag title run that will last through Spring-Summer.



- per Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming a tag team was Rousey's pitch.Rousey also pitched a Women's Tag Team Title run for the duo, with sources of the belief that Rousey and Baszler will be getting a tag title run that will last through Spring-Summer.- per @WrestlingNewsCo

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is pushing to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Shayna Baszler, as per a report by Wrestling News.

A source further told them that Ronda Rousey gets what she wants and will get a long run with the tag team titles that could last through the spring and summer.

"Ronda is pushing for the tag titles. That’s the match that she wants and whatever she wants she gets," stated a source to WrestlingNews.

Ronda Rousey dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the final SmackDown episode of 2022. She has since formed a tag team with her fellow UFC horsewomen Shayna Baszler, and the two stars are wreaking havoc on the women's tag division.

Last week on RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch dethroned Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to become the new tag team champions. Unless there's another last-minute title change, we might see Lita and Becky defend their titles against Ronda and Shayna at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Brock Lesnar has refused to work with top SmackDown star

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Sources familiar with the situation claim that Brock Lesnar himself nixed the idea



- @FightfulSelect Brock Lesnar was pitched a WrestleMania 39 Match vs Bray Wyatt.Sources familiar with the situation claim that Brock Lesnar himself nixed the idea Brock Lesnar was pitched a WrestleMania 39 Match vs Bray Wyatt. Sources familiar with the situation claim that Brock Lesnar himself nixed the idea- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/QuHD29mZln

One of the most surprising matches announced for WrestleMania 39 is that between Brock Lesnar and Omos.

The Beast Incarnate is a marquee star for the company, and fans were expecting him to be involved in a bigger match as Omos isn't a real threat to Lesnar.

Reports have now revealed that WWE originally wanted Brock Lesnar to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, Lesnar refused to work with Bray, and then Omos was pitched as his opponent, which he accepted.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Brock Lesnar refused to work with Bray Wyatt as it would have hurt his "real-life tough-guy" image as Wyatt's storylines involve supernatural stuff and mind games.

''With Wyatt’s supernatural gimmick and total lack of "believability," it hurts a believe real-life tough-guy to have to sell the magic stuff. At that point Omos was brought into the picture to face Lesnar, who didn’t turn down that suggestion,'' said Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar's refusal to face Bray Wyatt reportedly also led to WWE being forced to change their plans at the last minute and let Bobby Lashley pick up the victory at Elimination Chamber.

Lashley is now set to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, fans aren't very excited about this feud.

#1. Major name fired due to a policy violation incident

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week. Fightful has learned that WWE SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is no longer with the company.We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Last month, WWE let go of a major executive name who Triple H worked closely with. The name in question was the former Vice President of Business Operations, James Kimball. It was reported that he was let go due to an HR policy violation.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that sources told him that Kindall was involved in "an incident" that led to his release from the company. However, further details were not available on the said incident.

"Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball was fired last week. Fightful first broke the story and said it was due to a human resource violation. The only thing we heard is that there was an incident that happened but no details of exactly what it was," said Meltzer.

Meltzer further mentioned that James Kimball was highly involved in WWE tryouts for the NIL program with college athletes.

