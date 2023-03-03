Original plan for Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn got nixed because of a top RAW Superstar - Reports

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn combined to produce a classic match when they faced each other at Elimination Chamber last month. Zayn gave The Tribal Chief a run for his money but was ultimately defeated.

The two men will have a rematch in Toronto on March 4th, in a Road to WrestleMania live event. That was not the original plan, mind you.

After their match at Elimination Chamber, the former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn vowed to destroy The Bloodline. Zayn asked his old friend Kevin Owens for help, but got turned down. Both men share the same goal of bringing down The Bloodline but are not on the same page yet.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE's original plan for the match in Toronto was for Roman Reigns to team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

However, the company scrapped the original plan and turned Zayn vs Reigns into a one-on-one match as they felt it would not make sense for Zayn to team up with RAW Superstar Kevin Owens before they officially form a team on television:

''The decision was made for the 3/4 show in Toronto to switch the main event from Reigns & Sikoa vs Zayn & Owens to a Reigns vs. Zayn rematch. With where the current storyline is, having Zayn & Owens already teaming up before they get back together makes no sense storyline wise.''

Will Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens get back together as a team?

As per rumors, the current plan is for Owens and Zayn to eventually join forces and take on The Usos for the tag team championships at WrestleMania 39. The two seem to have ongoing trust issues as Zayn joined The Bloodline and assaulted Owens multiple times along with his new family.

However, the former IC Champion has realized his mistake and wants to mend fences with his friend Kevin Owens. Another interesting dynamic in the storyline is Zayn's friendship with Jey Uso. It is certain that in the coming weeks, tensions will rise between Sami and Jey as the former gets closer to Owens.

