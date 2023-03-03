Former WWE Champion could get involved in Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes feud after WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to headline this year's WWE WrestleMania 39. A new report has shed light on what could be next for the potential winner after the bout at the Showcase of Immortals.

The match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief was set up after the former outperformed 29 other participants to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

One of the wrestlers Rhodes outlasted in the 30-man Battle Royal was Seth Rollins. The Visionary had the former in grasp when Logan Paul came from behind to eliminate him.

However, according to a new report, Rollins could soon get another chance to win a world title. Xero News stated that some people in the company are "internally pushing" for a Triple-Threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes at this year's Backlash PLE.

It is also speculated that if the Triple-Threat match does happen, there is a possibility it could end up being for the WWE Championship.

Seth Rollins has a rich history with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in WWE

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most consistent performers over the last decade. The Visionary has put on excellent matches against a number of opponents, including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief and Rollins last locked horns at Royal Rumble 2022, where the match ended in DQ after Reigns continued to beat down his former stablemate despite the referee's warnings. While Seth has teased going after Roman on multiple occasions, they did not get a rematch.

Seth Rollins is also no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Cody Rhodes. The Visionary was Rhodes' first feud since the latter's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

The two former ROH stars went on to have three singles matches, with the American Nightmare coming out on top on every occasion.

The last encounter between them was at Hell in a Cell, where Cody picked up the victory despite suffering a torn pec before the match. The former AEW star was attacked by Rollins on RAW following the event, after which he had to take time off for surgery.

Seth Rollins last won a world championship in 2019 when he defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to win the Universal Championship.

The Visionary could get a chance to settle his score with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and win a world title along the way if he manages to score a victory in the rumored match.

