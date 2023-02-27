Major update on former champion’s WWE return ahead of WrestleMania 39 - Report

An earlier report by Sportskeeda Wrestling indicated that several WWE Superstars were not happy with the management's decision to have fewer matches for WrestleMania 39, which means many of them will not make it to the card.

Absent RAW Superstar Matt Riddle may also fall into this category. Despite the former United States Champion teasing a return to WWE TV soon, fans might have to wait till after the "Showcase of the Immortals."

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Riddle's suspension has been lifted, and he could technically return at any point. However, considering he hasn't been part of any major storyline before his time off, it is likely that WWE could hold off on The Original Bro's return for a later date.

The 37-year-old was last seen on RAW being taken out on a stretcher following a vicious assault by Solo Sikoa, who later reacted to paying homage to a WWE legend during the segment.

It's worth noting that The Bloodline member is also not booked for the SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2.

Misha Montana talks about how dating the WWE star impacted her life

Since divorcing his ex-wife Lisa Rennie, Matt Riddle has dated a few women; currently in a relationship with adult film star Misha Montana. The two seem to be a happy couple, posting several pictures on their social media.

Speaking on an episode of the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Misha addressed the fan backlash to her relationship with the hugely popular WWE star.

"I was just like shocked to watch it. I'm like, 'what is going on?' You know, and people don't understand too like this is our life. I mean being just thrown across like every single headline and being dragged around the internet. And luckily, you know, I've always been thick-skinned for the most part. [...] But like, you know, it's hard not to be upset by something, especially that's so invasive," she said. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Further stating how the relationship 'dramatically changed' her life, Riddle's girlfriend revealed how her peers had 'opinions' about her following too many 'vile' and 'toxic' comments online.

"I've never experienced that level of like harrassment that was so like one constant and just like able to like to get into your life so deeply. Because they were able to like get numbers and, you know, addresses and things that it just like it reached a limit where it was just so vile and so toxic. It affected, it impacted my career. People in adult had opinions about it then therefore had opinions about me. Part of the reason why I'm not with XPW is because of this situation. It's like it's a lot. So, my life dramatically changed," she added. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Do you think Matt Riddle should reunite with Randy Orton if the latter gracefully returns from his alarming injury? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

