"No one knows our history" – Misha Montana opens up about dating WWE star Matt Riddle

Misha Montana recently opened up about her relationship with WWE Superstar Matt Riddle.

Since his divorce from his ex-wife Lisa Rennie last year, The Original Bro has entered a few romantic relationships. The 37-year-old is currently dating Misha Montana. The couple's relationship came to light last December, a few days after WWE reportedly suspended Riddle after failing the company's wellness policy.

In a recent interview with Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Montana opened up about her romance with The Original Bro, disclosing that they are happy despite receiving unpleasant reactions to their relationship on the internet.

"I'm happy. We're happy. We have nothing but love in our lives and that's what we choose to focus on. You know, at some point we had no choice but to focus on things that are in your face and undeniable, you know, and we still do. But it's just how you approach everything else too. It's like how you choose to handle it," she said.

Riddle's girlfriend also pointed out that the timing at which her relationship with the former United States Champion came to light was inconvenient.

"It was horrible timing. Like inconvenient timing too that I came into the picture and then there's a simultaneous story about, you know, alleged drug use. And then putting the two together and then no one knows like our history. It's none of their business. So, like and I'm not gonna put it out just to prove a point to internet wrestling fans, you know, or anyone. So, it's like you're just sitting there, I'm quietly watching this just like unfold and, you know, it's just a difficult thing to deal with. But I hope for now we're past it," Montana added.

Misha Montana claims her life 'dramatically changed' after dating WWE star Matt Riddle. Check out her comments here.

Matt Riddle has not wrestled in WWE since December

The Original Bro last competed on December 5 when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. However, Riddle and Owens came up short.

After the bout, Owens chased Sami Zayn and The Usos backstage with a chair. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle inside the ring. Reports later stated that the attack was to write Riddle off television following his suspension.

Twitter reacted to Matt Riddle sharing a picture on Valentine's Day with his "girl" and hinting at a WWE return. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes