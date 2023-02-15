"Um..a ring on THAT finger?!" - Twitter reacts to Matt Riddle sharing a picture on Valentine's Day with his "girl" and hinting at a WWE return

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle took to social media to share a Valentine's Day wish with his fans while also sharing a picture of himself with his "girl," Misha Montana. Twitter has since reacted to the photo, including some controversial comments about what the picture could mean.

Matt Riddle was allegedly suspended for 60 days after failing WWE's Wellness Policy for a second time in his career with the company. He failed the policy the first time earlier in the summer, but it was unreported until he failed it again on December 13, 2022.

It's unknown what substance he was tested for, but Marijuana is supposedly no longer tested for under the WWE Wellness Policy.

While the policy came under question after the report came out, Riddle has since been absent from WWE TV. He had also been sent to rehab and had entered treatment at the time. He had previously shared a picture with Misha Montana, thanking her for supporting him during his recovery.

For the most part, Riddle has stayed away from the public eye since his suspension, and this post also comes more than 60 days away from when his suspension was first reported. In the tweet, he wished his fans a happy Valentine's Day, specifically mentioning his "girl Misha," saying he loved her.

He also added that he'll see everyone "very soon."

Happy Valentine's Day to everyone and especially my girl Misha I love you and I'll see you all very soon #vday #misha

Twitter jumped on the post immediately, with a lot of comments wishing him well, while others commented about the couple. One fan pointed out that in the picture, Misha was wearing a ring on the finger usually reserved for an engagement or wedding ring. The former United States Champion is also wearing a ring on the same finger.

While Riddle has acknowledged the two are together on numerous occasions, there are no reports of them being engaged.

One fan even said that Misha had stolen Riddle's phone to make the post.

Cardero White @CarderoWhite Happy B Day Brooo can't wait for your return! @SuperKingofBros She stole Riddles phone and posted thisHappy B Day Brooo can't wait for your return! @SuperKingofBros She stole Riddles phone and posted this 💯 Happy B Day Brooo can't wait for your return!

A lot of fans want to see Matt Riddle back in WWE

Several fans also wished Matt Riddle well and a happy Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, some WWE fans wanted to see him back in the ring and wondered when he would be returning to regular TV.

emo blurgbler Buca-Man @BucamanGCW Did Matt Riddle really go to rehab for weed Did Matt Riddle really go to rehab for weed

For the moment, it's unclear when Matt Riddle will return to the ring. With his RK-Bro teammate Randy Orton also out of action, The Original Bro may not have much to do as of now. However, new storylines at the end of WrestleMania or the requirement of a surprise opponent could see his return.



