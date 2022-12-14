WWE’s Wellness Policy has come into question following recent Matt Riddle controversy

What has been going on with Matt Riddle in recent months on WWE programming?

Earlier this year, as part of RK-Bro, Matt Riddle was getting over as one of the most popular acts in all of WWE. But since Triple H took over in July, The Original Bro's push has seemingly been halted out of nowhere. However, it appears that a reason has now come to light.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Riddle was written off WWE programming last week for failing his second drug test in the last six months and is currently in rehab getting help. It's unknown what substance Riddle failed for, but marijuana is reportedly no longer tested for.

This situation was discussed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez. Meltzer stated that if the story is accurate, it raises many questions about the current WWE Wellness Policy, as Matt Riddle was never suspended for his first violation, and it wasn't announced publicly.

"If that story is accurate, there are a lot of questions on that one," Dave Meltzer said. "The claim is it's his second failure, but he was never suspended for his first failure and they're supposed to announce every failure on the main roster and they haven't announced either failure." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Is Matt Riddle getting special treatment as it relates to WWE's Wellness Policy?

Bryan Alvarez went on to speak about some of the things he's heard with the WWE Wellness policy as of late, hearing that people have allegedly failed drug tests and were not suspended.

He also spoke of another situation, stating that someone recently failed a drug test and got fired instead of being suspended.

"Sometimes people allegedly get popped and don't get suspended," Bryan Alvarez said. "Sometimes, they get popped and they do get suspended. Sometimes they get popped and they don't get suspended, they just get fired. ... There was one person this year that I believe was popped for something, I don't want to be too, too specific about this, but they were fired and it was not a situation where this was something egregious or there was something that was, was drastically affecting their, their immediate well-being. ... They got popped for something that a ton of people are doing and somehow not getting popped for, and they were immediately fired." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

