WWE talent unhappy with Triple H's plans for WrestleMania - Reports

WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner, and many WWE Superstars still aren't factored into the biggest show of the year. As per the latest reports, the locker room is seemingly unhappy with Triple H for not being a part of the mega event.

The premium live event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in April. Several matches have already been made official for the show, including the main event. Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the marquee match of WrestleMania 39.

According to a new report from Wrestling News Premium, some WWE Superstars are unhappy with Triple H for leaving them off the card for WrestleMania. The Game reportedly wants a smaller card for Night One and Night Two of this year's premium live event, and many superstars will not get booked for the show.

The promotion has tried to include as many superstars as possible, but that will not be the case this year. Wrestling News Premium's report noted that there is no Battle Royal planned, and many of the undercard talents will not be featured on the show.

The outlet also stated that there is also some unhappiness amongst the talent for slots on the show being given to legends and celebrities.

Triple H may have big plans for WWE SmackDown star after WrestleMania

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been dominant on the main roster since Imperium's debut last year.

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet last June and currently does not have a challenger lined up for the biggest show of the year. The Ring General had an epic stare-down with Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble, and many fans are hoping to see The Beast Incarnate challenge for the Intercontinental Championship in Los Angeles.

WrestleVotes recently disclosed that The Game is really high on Gunther, and The Ring General may be in line for a World Championship reign once the company splits the titles.

"Once WWE gets two world titles, you double the amount of people in the main event. Gunther is ready to step up. I expect by the summer to see him at the top of the card. I wouldn't be surprised if he wins a world title. He might be next in line," said WrestleVotes. [H/T: GiveMeSport]

Tons of fans will tune in to watch WrestleMania every year, so it makes sense that every superstar wants to be on the card. Chief Content Officer Triple H will look to book the best possible card and have as many superstars involved with about a month left for the show.

