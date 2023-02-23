Gunther reveals what was going through his mind when he had a stare-down with Brock Lesnar

Gunther and Brock Lesnar had an epic confrontation during the Men's Royal Rumble match this year.

The Ring General was the iron man this year in the Royal Rumble, starting in the number one slot and lasting all the way to the end before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Despite this impressive feat, many people can't get his confrontation with The Beast Incarnate out of their heads.

Gunther was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what was going through his mind when he came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, the current Intercontinental Champion said it was as simple as "let's go!"

"That moment, let's go. It was a super exciting moment for me," Gunther said. "So obviously, Brock [Lesnar] is a competitor I was always impressed with and I think I said it before it was like people call me kind of like the end boss in situations but Brock might be my personal end boss and I think that moment we had was all I needed out of it right now. Basically, a real life confirmation that the audience is up for that. Obviously, my focus right now is on being the Intercontinental Champion. But going down the line. I think that's something I really want to go for being the ring with Brock one on one."

Brock Lesnar was challenged by Omos for a match at WrestleMania 39

While it was reported months ago that WWE internally had Brock Lesnar and Gunther penciled in for a match at WrestleMania 39, those plans have changed.

The latest news on what Lesnar will be doing at WrestleMania was teased this week on Monday Night RAW when Omos and MVP laid out a challenge to The Beast Incarnate for a match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Will Lesnar accept this challenge Monday night on RAW? Or was this just a clever bait and switch not to give away his opponent ahead of time? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Gunther's comments? Would you like to see a singles match between him and The Beast Incarnate? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

