Former WWE personality who worked closely with Triple H was fired due to 'an incident' - Reports

Triple H has worked closely with a lot of names in WWE over the last few years. One of Hunter's old allies, James Kimball, was recently let go by the company last week due to an "HR Violation." A new report has provided more light on the incident.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kimball was hired by WWE in 2020 as Vice President of Business Operations. He was promoted twice to become the Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and Strategy. James reportedly worked closely with Triple H during his tenure.

However, his time with the company was cut short as he was given a pink slip for HR Violation on February 24.

Meltzer provided further insight into the matter, stating that an undisclosed "incident" led to Kimball getting fired from the Stamford-based promotion.

“Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball was fired last week. Fightful first broke the story and said it was due to a human resource violation. The only thing we heard is that there was an incident that happened but no details of exactly what it was." [H/T wrestletalk]

The Wrestling Journalist added that James Kimball was a big part of WWE's program with NIL and was prominently present at tryouts.

“Kimball was the point person for a lot of the tryouts WWE had been doing and for the NIL program with college athletes and was a big part of the process of trying to line up top-level college athletes for the company.” [H/T wrestletalk]

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week. Fightful has learned that WWE SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is no longer with the company.We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fightful has learned that WWE SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is no longer with the company.We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Triple H has seen a lot of changes in WWE programming

The last few months have been chaotic for the Stamford-based promotion, to say the least. Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world in July 2022 after he announced his retirement from pro wrestling amid misconduct allegations.

The 77-year-old was replaced by Triple H as the head of the company's creative department. However, Vince returned to WWE as executive chairman in January earlier this year, and being a major shareholder, he was immediately voted back on the company's board of directors.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



“Worst (nonsanctioned) match of the year”



Well… Me and Vince McMahon’s match at WrestleMania has officially been named“Worst (nonsanctioned) match of the year” Well… Me and Vince McMahon’s match at WrestleMania has officially been named “Worst (nonsanctioned) match of the year”😂😂😂 https://t.co/La5DptSkmX

There has been a lot of shuffling in the promotion's on-screen and off-screen staff over the last year. Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars to add much-needed depth to RAW and SmackDown rosters.

Vince McMahon's comeback, meanwhile, was followed by several changes to the backstage staff, including Stephanie McMahon, who announced her resignation shortly after her dad's return.

What are your thoughts on James Kimball getting fired from the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes